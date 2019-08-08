Joe Hackmann loves pitching at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium.
When he pitched there for Washington Post 218 at the Jimmy Glenn Tournament to start the season, he threw a no-hitter against the Rod’s Sports A’s.
Taking the hill again Friday afternoon, Hackmann threw a four-hit shutout against Ste. Genevieve Post 150, which kept hopes alive for Washington Post 218 in the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament, 2-0.
“Really, Joe Hackmann was the key player in the game,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “He pitched a great ballgame for us. That’s what we needed. We haven’t been swinging the bats very well over the last couple of days and you’ve got to give credit to their pitchers, too. I think we’re better than that. When our pitcher can go out and throw a shutout, that makes it a lot easier.”
Hackmann needed 76 pitches to go the distance against Ste. Genevieve (24-11) in the losers’ bracket game.
“Joe was really dominant and had complete control,” Gardner said. “They had some runners on in a couple of innings and some chances, but he made them hit his pitches, which was really good.”
Post 150 got four hits and one walk against Hackmann, who struck out one batter.
Ste. Genevieve’s Chad Donze also allowed four hits, but Washington managed to put two runs on the board. He walked two and struck out four.
One of the hits was a solo home run by Brandon Stahlman in the second inning. Stahlman ripped a liner down the right field line and it carried over the fence.
The other run was scored in the top of the fourth on a double steal. Quinton Poepsel took home after Post 150 threw to second in an attempt to get Stahlman for the final out. He was safe.
Ste. Genevieve committed two errors in the game to one for Post 218.
Stahlman had two of the four hits, including a home run.
“He had two hits last night and a couple of more today,” Gardner said. “Hopefully, he’s getting hot again at the right time.”
Spencer Hunter doubled while Louie Eckelkamp singled.
Hunter and Eckelkamp also drew walks.
Adam Molitor put down a sacrifice bunt.
Poepsel stole two bases while Stahlman had one steal.
Poepsel and Stahlman scored the runs while Stahlman had the lone RBI.
Washington also made some big defensive plays, especially in the outfield. Tyler Glosemeyer in center field, Eckelkamp in right and Poepsel in left all made big catches.
“It just shows you how deep we are,” Gardner said. “We switched up right field and center field and both of those guys came out and played great defensively.”
For Ste. Genevieve, Keaton Boyer and Brady Boyer both doubled. Derek Morganthaler and Grant Staffen singled.
Morganthaler drew the lone walk.
The win allowed Post 218 to stay and play the final game Friday against Festus Post 253 for the right to advance to Saturday’s title series.