New Haven senior Ethan Groner has been selected to this year’s Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 2 District 5 team.
A total of 10 boys and 10 girls were selected for the postseason honors. Groner was the only New Haven player to make the team.
The Van-Far boys and Clopton girls won the district tournament titles last week and advanced into the postseason.
Joining Groner on the boys team, by vote totals, were Elsberry senior Garik Miller, Van-Far seniors Trey Miller and Caden Wilburn, Elsberry senior Derrick Taylor, Paris senior Adam Forest, Clopton sophomore Zakk Eivins, Mark Twain junior Preston Eckler, Paris junior Konnor Heitmeyer and Van-Far senior Verlyn Johnson.
Girls on the team, by vote totals, were Clopton seniors Jillian Lockard and Kaitlyn Kuntz, Paris senior Allison Moore, Paris junior Tori Hamilton, Elsberry senior Tess Weakly, Van-Far senior Jayle Jennings, Silex senior Mollie Stanek, Clopton senior Calynn Lockard, Van-Far senior Jordan Garner and Paris senior Delaney Miller.
Players honored will be considered for MBCA honors beyond the district level.
Other all-district teams will be announced in articles in upcoming editions.