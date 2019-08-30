The road to the regular season for the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights headed across town Friday night.
Borgia competed in the Washington jamboree along with the host Blue Jays, Wentzville Liberty and Saint Louis University High.
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said it was a learning experience for his team.
“We realize we are very young in many areas which means we need to be patient with these kids,” Gildehaus said. “We have many players in varsity positions for the first time, which is exciting for these young players.”
Borgia went 10-2 last season and has many new starters following major losses to graduation. Borgia opened practice Aug. 12 and held an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 17. This was the next step toward the season opener Friday at home against Pacific. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Jamboree
Borgia opened the night against SLUH.
“In our first scrimmage against SLUH, who is much bigger up-front just came out and made it difficult for our line to get off the ball which made it tough to run the ball,” Gildehaus said. “We played OK, but not at the level we need to be. We dropped a bunch of passes which is not characteristic to our receiving core. Improvement is needed along with better passing as well.”
The Knights next faced Wentzville Liberty.
“It was an improvement with a better running game and passing, but still much room for improvement,” Gildehaus said.
Gildehaus said the running backs stepped up in this scrimmage.
“I felt Alonzo MacDonald showed promise in his running game with great speed and power,” said Gildehaus. “Brady Kleekamp, a junior in his first varsity game, showed promise at running back but still improvement to come. Our line was better but not at the level we need to be. It was a good thing we played a bunch of kids at each position.”
Then came the showdown many fans were waiting to see. It’s the only time the two teams will play this year as Washington stayed in Class 4 and Borgia moved down to Class 3 for this cycle.
“There always is high energy in this scrimmage and it was fun,” Gildehaus said. “I thought both teams competed well with some good on both sides.”
Gildehaus said the players, particularly the receivers, played hard against the Blue Jays.
“What was impressive for me was how our receivers competed going after the ball,” said Gildehaus. “In one of our scores, Nick Dyson just fought and took the ball away from a defender to score. That’s just effort.”
Going into the season, Gildehaus said finding linebackers was a key to the defense. And that process will continue going into game week.
“One area we need improvement will be is in our linebacker play,” Gildehaus said. “We are replacing all-state linebacker Matthew Sinnott, which is tough. Again, we have to work on patience, hard work, teaching these kids to play downhill, not running into the line standing straight up and down and staying low. These are little things, but that’s what makes coaching fun. Teach and watch the kids grow.”
Gildehaus said the team went back to work Saturday morning with practice to try and improve on all areas of play.
“We can’t worry about who we play,” Gildehaus said. “We just went back to work on Saturday morning with a great attitude, catching passes and making better passing decisions. We had a line which went out and pushed the sled endlessly to improve a push. Little things will pay off.
Pacific
Last year, the Knights won on the road at Pacific, 42-6. Both teams ended the season at Camdenton. Pacific (1-9) lost in the opening round of the district playoffs. Borgia fell in the district title contest.
With so much turnover as well as Pacific returning a veteran team, Gildehaus knows this will be a much tougher game than last year.
“Now, we will get ready for Pacific who is well-coached,” Gildehaus said. “They have 23 seniors back. They are much stronger and much improved.”
Both teams return quarterbacks from last year. Sam Heggemann played about half of the season as the starter while Pacific’s Colton Thompson gained valuable experience leading the Indians.
Thompson completed 83 of 229 pass attempts for 855 yards, nine touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also carried the ball 129 times for 368 yards and five touchdowns and proved to be elusive while scrambling.
He’s one of nine offensive starters returning. The Indians also return nine defensive starters.
With Borgia still struggling to find players to step into spots left open by graduation, it could be an interesting contest.
Borgia will be recognizing first responders prior to the game.
“We will be recognizing all first responders, police departments from Washington and Pacific, ambulance crews from the area and state patrol all before the game,” Gildehaus said.
Classification
While not a surprise, the Knights were shifted down from Class 4 to Class 3 for this one-year cycle.
Borgia had been one of the smallest Class 4 teams (along with Sullivan) and the new MSHSAA numbers moved them down. Borgia and Sullivan join St. Clair and Owensville in Class 3 District 2. Other schools are Bayless, Confluence Prep, Lutheran South and Roosevelt.
“We are excited to play teams who are not double our size,” Gildehaus said. “But this is still very competitive. With hard work, staying focused on everyone’s job, improving each day and staying healthy, that will lead to big things for this team.”
It’s quite possible there will be massive changes next year. The 1.35 multiplier for nonpublic schools goes away and will be replaced by a six-year success factor, which could push schools up in classification. Another change will be in classifications, where school size could result in additional classes being added. Exactly what will happen hasn’t been figured out yet.