Both teams wanted their streaks to end in Week 5.
It was the Sullivan Eagles (2-3, 1-2) that accomplished that, ending a three-game losing streak with a 28-12 win on the road during homecoming night at Pacific (0-5, 0-3).
Both defenses held firm in the first quarter with no points allowed.
However, the second quarter played more like a shootout with five touchdowns scored and the Eagles took a 20-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Sullivan gained the game’s final scoring play on the opening possession of the third quarter, taking the ball 79 yards to the end zone on an Ethan Krygiel run.
At 34.3 points, the Eagles currently hold the No. 4 seed in Class 3 District 2.
St. Clair (5-0, 48.9) holds the No. 1 seed in that district, followed by Roosevelt (4-1, 45.71) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (3-2, 42.8).
Filling out the remaining four seeds in the district are Owensville (3-2, 32.2), Lutheran South (0-5, 20.84), Bayless (0-5, 15.5) and Confluence Prep (0-3, 10.75).
Confluence’s last two games have resulted in a Week 4 cancellation at Park Hills Central and a forfeit loss in Week 5 against Roosevelt.
Pacific remains the No. 8 seed in Class 4 District 5 with 14.7 points.
The Indians trail Lebanon (4-1, 53.95), Camdenton (5-0, 51), Helias Catholic (4-1, 47.8), Washington (5-0, 43.4), Rolla (3-2, 39.85), Union (3-2, 33.5) and Marshfield (2-3, 29.6).
Week 6
The Indians will continue to search for the first win of the year in Week 6. That search will take them to an opponent they last found a win against in Owensville.
Pacific defeated the Dutchmen, 28-21, during last year’s meeting at Pacific. This year’s meeting will take place in Owensville.
The Dutchmen have been prone to shootout games this season with three of the five Owensville games resulting in combined scoring totals north of 60 points, including a 46-38 double overtime loss at Hermann in Week 5.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will match up with unbeaten Hermann (5-0) at Sullivan in Week 6.
Week 5 Stats
Quarterback Colton Thompson was 9-21 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
Grant Hall was his top receiver with four catches for 107 yards and a score.
Jeremiah Murray caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Parker Kuelker made two grabs for 26 yards and Trevor Hill caught one pass for 24 yards.
Due to the Sullivan pass rush, Thompson ended with -11 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Makai Parton was the leading Pacific rusher with 41 yards on six carries.
Hall toted the ball three times for 22 yards and Kuelker gained eight yards on two carries.
Scoring Plays
Sullivan finished off a drive with a five-yard touchdown run by Trey Blankenship barely over a minute into the second quarter to begin the scoring. Krygiel made it an 8-0 game with a successful two-point conversion run.
The Eagles expanded the lead on a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Levi Hurt to Krygiel four minutes later. Another conversion attempt failed to pay off as the Indians stopped the run.
Pacific gained the next two scores back-to-back on a pair of Thompson touchdown throws, a 33-yard pass to Hall and a 28-yarder to Murray. The scores were accompanied by unsuccessful tries at a point after and a two-point conversion. That left the Eagles with a 14-12 edge.
Sullivan finished out the half with a 10-yard touchdown run by Kristian Harms, leaving just five seconds remaining on the clock.
Another Eagles run attempt on the ensuing two-point conversion did not pay off.
Coming out of the half, Carter Dace ran in a successful two-point conversion after Krygiel’s 79-yard score.