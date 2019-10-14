The Pacific softball Lady Indians are carrying a four-game winning streak into the weekend.
Pacific (14-8) won at home Tuesday against Affton (9-7), 5-3, while celebrating Senior Night.
In the last three games, the Lady Indians have also won on the final at-bat against Windsor and came from behind to win at Washington.
Taylor Hanger pitched the complete game Tuesday, allowing one earned run on eight hits and nine walks. She recorded 13 strikeouts.
“Affton has a much improved team over the past couple of years,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “I was impressed with their hitting and pitching. Our girls played well despite all of the distractions that a night like that can bring. Taylor Hanger pitched well and we started all eight seniors behind her in the field.”
Pacific had seven hits in the game, none bigger than Maddie Greco’s two-run home run in the first inning.
After Affton scored two runs in the top of the first, Greco’s shot tied it.
Affton went back ahead, 3-2, in the top of the fourth, but Pacific immediately responded with two runs in the home half.
The Lady Indians added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Lilly Prichard and Callie Rowbottom each had two hits for the Lady Indians.
Kaylee Patton and Hanger both singled.
Molly Prichard scored two runs. Lilly Prichard, Greco and Patton each scored once.
Greco and Rowbottom both finished with two runs batted in. Hanger gained one RBI.
Caitlyn Snider stole a base.
Greco was hit by a pitch.
Pacific will play in the Rolla Tournament Friday and Saturday, and conclude the regular season at home against Eureka Monday at 4:30 p.m.