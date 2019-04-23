The Lady Falcons of Rockwood Summit outflew all others Wednesday at Washington’s Nix Relays.
Rockwood Summit posted a total team score of 102.5 points to win the girls side of the competition. The annual meet consists entirely of team events. All races are run as a relay and all field events combine the team’s three marks into one overall height or distance.
Washington’s Lady Jays finished second in their home event with 91 points.
“We had several strong performances and many season bests,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We have been building up to this meet for some time and it was just a matter of getting some good weather and putting everybody in the right mood for a great competition. The Nix Relays are more of a testament to overall team strength. It is not the kind of meet that can be dominated by individuals. We have several junior varsity kids step up and two to help fill out a varsity race and we had several races that were nothing but JV kids. Those kids performed like varsity athletes.”
Timberland placed third with 88 points, followed by Pacific (68), Owensville (67), Union (63), St. Clair (48), St. Francis Borgia Regional (36.5), Warrenton (28), Sullivan (19) and St. Dominic (seven).
“We had two school relay records broken by the girls at the Nix Relays — the Sprint Medley Relay and the 6,400-meter relay,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Ella Coppinger ran a (personal record) of 5:47 in her leg of the record breaking 6,400-meter relay, which paced our relay for that record.”
Events
• 400-meter relay — Union outraced the field with a time of 50.8. Summit took second and Timberland third.
• Throwers 400-meter relay — Summit won the event in 1:00.4. Pacific placed second. Third place went to Timberland.
• 800-meter relay — Summit finished first in 1:48.8. Timberland took second. Pacific finished third.
• Sprint medley — First place went to Union in 1:55.5. Second place went to Washington and third to Timberland.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington placed first in 4:14.2. Summit finished second and Pacific third.
• 1,600-meter medley — Pacific won the race in 4:41.1. Summit took second and Washington third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Summit finished first in 10:20.5. Washington placed second and Owensville took third.
• 6,400-meter relay — Owensville won the longest race of the competition in 24:57.9. Second place went to Union and third to Summit.
• Distance medley — Warrenton won the event in 12:24.5. Washington finished second. Third place went to Owensville.
• Shuttle hurdle — Washington posted the top time of 1:08, a new meet record set by Kelsee Crego, Halaina O’Bryant, Ingrid Figas and Morgan Gratza. Pacific placed second and Warrenton third.
“Crego, O’Bryant, Figas, and Gratza all got together on the shuttle hurdle relay team and ran great individual sections of the race,” Olszowka said. “Those individual sections help them win the event and establish a new meet record.”
• Long jump — Timberland scored the highest combined distance of 47-9. Sullivan placed second. Third place went to St. Clair.
• Triple jump — Summit marked a combined 97-11 to take first place. Timberland finished second and Union third.
• High jump — Washington won the event with a total height of 14-4, led by a new individual school record of 5-6 set by Gratza. Pacific took second place in the event and Union third.
“The highlight of the day would be Morgan Gratza breaking the school record in the high jump,” Olszowka said. “There’s three great athletes on our record board all original to 5-5. For Morgan to put her name beside theirs and then move 1 inch beyond it says a lot about our athletic ability.”
• Pole vault — Timberland cleared a combined height of 26-0 to finish in first place. Second place went to Owensville and third to Pacific.
• Shot put — Timberland heaved the top distance of 89-3.75. Warrenton took second place and Washington third.
• Discus — St. Clair’s combined mark of 289-0 defeated the field. Second place went to Owensville and third to Union.
• Javelin — At 285-0, Timberland took first place. Summit finished second and Owensville third.
Additional Comments
“Hailey Cloud had a great day with an 16-11 jump in the long jump (a PR) and a 33-2 in the triple jump,” Meiners said. “Tamyra Stafford PRed in triple jump and came close to a PR in long jump. Deseray Washington set a PR of 5-2 in the high jump. Our girls team is coming together. We still have some work to do, especially with sprint hand-offs, but we keep improving.”
“We had a very good meet,” Olszowka said. “It is that time of the season where everything starts to come together. Beautiful weather always sets the tone. We are very thankful for the success of this meet and the majority of that success is due to the countless volunteers we had helping run off this meet. We had teachers, administrators, counselors, parents, and community members all helping to put on a great event. It means a lot to our kids to be able to compete so strongly on our own track. I think it means more to them when they have those kind of performances and look up and see so many familiar faces right there with them.”
“The 6,400-meter relay teams had good days showing off a lot of our depth and use,” Olszowka said. “Of the eight runners there are three freshmen and two sophomores and two juniors competing as they were led by the one senior, Madilynn Kipp, who ran the first one-mile race of her high school career.”