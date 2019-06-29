Records are made to be broken.
Washington sophomore Morgan Gratza did just that at the Class 4 State Track and Field Championships Saturday, May 25, at Scanlan Stadium.
Gratza broke her own school record of 5-6 in the high jump, clearing 5-7 and finishing third. The Class 4 meet was moved to Washington after tornado damage at the planned site in Jefferson City less than a week before the Class 3, 4 and 5 finals. The Class 3 and Class 5 meets were held at two separate sites in Columbia.
“That’s nice that it was here because then you can have all your friends and family here and they don’t have to travel very far to see it,” Gratza said. “I’m really happy to get a new (personal record). I didn’t really expect to get that out of (today), but it’s great that it happened.”
The record first became Gratza’s earlier this season when she cleared 5-5.25 at Washington’s Nix Relays. She later cleared 5-6 during the same event.
The state medal Gratza earned Saturday is the second of her career after she finished eighth in the event as a freshman in 2018.
The competition grew significantly this season. In 2018, the championship height was 5-3, followed by seven jumpers on the podium each clearing 5-2.
In 2019, 5-3 was not high enough to finish on the podium.
“It’s crazy how everyone just kept getting a lot better this year,” Gratza said. “There’s so many great athletes and we all got so much better this year, so we all had to work a lot harder.”
Webster Grove freshman Eliza Maupin won the state championship with a height of 5-8.
“It’s going to vary from year to year and this was a big year,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “The state champion this year was a freshman and (Gratza) was right there with her. She had two great attempts at 5-8. If she pops one of those, we’re talking about her at the top of the podium instead of one step down.”
Gratza and Normandy’s Christa’nae Wright both cleared 5-7 with Wright edging Gratza on a tiebreaker. Wright needed just two tries to clear 5-7 while Gratza got it on her third and final attempt.
“She’s just such a good kid, a good athlete,” Olszowka said. “It’s unbelievable. There’s really nothing that she can’t do. You take Coach (Jim) Ogle and the way he can just get her to calm down and back to (our style). She goes back to what she knows and she’s explosive.”
Three jumpers cleared 5-5 and three cleared 5-4, including Union’s Deseray Washington, who finished ninth overall on tiebreaker criteria against Hannibal’s Cami Bross and Carl Junction’s Salma Lewis.
Gratza was also part of the sectional 1,600-meter relay team this season for Washington and narrowly missed qualifying for the sectional round in the 100-meter high hurdles with a fifth-place finish in the event at the Class 4 District 3 meet. She also competed in the long jump and triple jump this season.
The Lady Jays finished in a tie for eighth-place with Wentzville Liberty in the Class 4 team scores at the state meet.