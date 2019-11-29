Goudeau Added to Colorado Roster
Union High School graduate Ashton Goudeau has been added to the Colorado Rockies 40-man roster.
By adding Goudeau, a right-handed pitcher, to the team’s 40-man roster, the team has shielded him from being lost in the annual Rule 5 Draft.
Goudeau most recently pitched in the Arizona Fall League and didn’t allow a run in 13 innings of work. He made the Arizona Fall League all-star team and was the winning pitcher in the championship game for the Salt River Rafters.
He only allowed four hits during the fall while striking out 18 batters.
Goudeau played this season for the Hartford Yard Goats, an Eastern League AA team, going 3-3 with a 2.07 ERA. He started 16 games, pitching 78.1 innings while allowing 60 hits, 12 walks and two hit batters while fanning 91.
Goudeau was drafted in the 27th round of the 2012 Major League June Amateur Draft by the Kansas City Royals out of Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods.
The Royals traded him to the Seattle Mariners and Goudeau played for three teams in that organization, including the AAA Tacoma Rainers
Before the 2019 season, Goudeau was signed by the Colorado Rockies and assigned to the AA team in Hartford.