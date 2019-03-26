Senior Gigi Gore scored twice within a two-minute span Tuesday to help the Union soccer Lady ’Cats to a 3-0 victory over St. Francis Borgia Regional in Washington.
“Between Gigi and Hailey (Cloud), I really thought they really stepped up,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “I told them at halftime that we had to have somebody step up to pull us out of this funk. We had to have someone put a little fire into our game. Gigi did that. Gigi and Hailey stepped up and led us with their offensive play.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said it was a good game for her team.
“We talked after the game about how we came to play in the first half,” Severino said. “I thought we did a really good job defensively interrupting what Union was trying to do. In the second half, we played on our heels a little bit. We can build on that. I think if we play a second half like we played the first half, we could be a pretty good team.”
Union improved to 2-0 prior to Thursday’s road game at Owensville. Borgia dropped to 0-3-1.
“The first half was not good,” Fennessey said. “It was a rough half for us. Ella Keltner going down early had something to do with that, but we didn’t move the ball very well or switch the field. The last 10 minutes of the first half, it got a little better. We weathered the storm and got out of the funk.”
Borgia came close to scoring the first goal early in the second half as junior speedster Cailey Foss got loose for the Lady Knights. Union was able to contain the chance.
“It was a good opportunity,” Severino said. “It would have been a nice one. Cailey and Kara Voss do a great job working hard up top. Hannah Herbst is a good distributor and she’s very accurate. If she gets loose, she’s got a good foot on her.”
The game was scoreless for the first half and remained that way for the first 9:35 of the second half.
Gore pounced on a loose ball and put Union on top.
Just under two minutes later, Gore was on the finishing end of a crossing pass from the right side to double Union’s tally.
Junior Hailey Cloud scored on a free kick off the crossbar with 12:59 to play to complete the scoring.
Cloud and Emily Gaebe assisted on goals. Hannah Olive made five saves in goal to earn the shutout.
“In the first half, Hannah had to make a good save going to her left,” Fennessey said. “If they would have scored there, it would have been a totally different save. Maddie Helling was able to clear one out near the line in the second half. We got a couple of defensive breaks.”
Borgia had chances, too. The Lady Knights found a streaking Cailey Foss early in the second half, but Union was able to defend her shot.
The Lady Knights also had a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box but the ball went just high. It was from close to the same spot Cloud scored from later in the game.
Borgia’s defense did something only one other team in the past two seasons has accomplished. They kept Gaebe from putting the ball into the net. Gaebe has scored 65 goals in just over a season. Borgia’s defense, led by senior Hannah Overman, was able to deny Gaebe from netting a goal.
“She’s a tough player,” Severino said. “She’s got a rocket for a foot. She’s very strong and a very good soccer player. I’m proud of our girls for the way they played defense. Hannah Overman did a wonderful job defending on Gaebe. Credit to her for playing the way she did.”
In net, Borgia’s Abby Mueller made a number of saves.
Union had to make several switches to keep up. Keltner, a senior, came out of the game with a leg injury in the first half and Fennessey had to modify the defense.
Sophomore Maddie Helling moved back from the midfield to help solidify the back line.
“What we were doing in the first half wasn’t working,” Fennessey said. “We had to switch things up.”
Union-Owensville
Union improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Four Rivers Conference rout of Owensville on the road Thursday, 11-0.
The game was stopped at the half due to the mercy rule.
Four Union players closed with two goals apiece. Hailey Cloud, Gaebe, Kaitlyn Hobson and Kaylee Simpson each netted braces.
Gore, Maddie Helling and Grace Weiss added one goal apiece.
Emma Cloud, Hailey Cloud, Addie Davis, Gaebe, Helling and Hobson posted assists.
Olive didn’t face a shot in the shutout win.
“It’s always good for a variety of kids to find the back of the net,” Fennessey said. “As you can see from our scoring line, a number of kids were able to do that. Our midfield started to play a little bit better. Defensively, we were happy to keep the clean sheet.”
Fennessey said it was a great opening week.
“We’re very pleased with our 3-0 start to the season,” Fennessey said. “We still have some improvement to make, but we were able to score out score our opponents, 21-0. Not too bad for Week 1.”