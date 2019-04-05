Paced by three medalists, the Union golf Wildcats finished third at Hillsboro’s Mideast Tournament Monday at Raintree Country Club.
“Raintree Country Club was a shorter course than we are used to, but it was also a much tighter golf course as well,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Almost every hole had out of bounds, on it so keeping the ball in play was key. We were able to get three players to medal on the day and Hunter (Grafrath) posted a new PR as well.”
Perryville’s St. Vincent won with a score of 360 with Warrenton placing second at 364. Union was third at 372.
Following the Wildcats were Hillsboro (398), Festus (399), Potosi (406), St. Pius (412), Crystal City (417), Windsor (429), De Soto (555) and Herculaneum (569).
Garrett Klenke led the Wildcats with a round of 80 to place second in the individual standings, one stroke behind Warrenton’s Brenden Day.
Jacob Towell and Grafrath each shot 96 with Towell finishing 10th and Grafrath 11th on a scorecard playoff.
Trevor Baker ended at 118 in individual play.
In best ball results, Baker and Grafrath combined to shoot 95 to tie for third.
The team of Devin Gaither and Lucas Dowil shot 101 in the scramble portion of the tournament.
Rounding out the top five individuals were Blake Bohnert of St. Vincent, third at 83, Warrenton’s Travis Toebben (88) and Hillsboro’s Frank Tello 90).
Finishing above Towell and Grafrath were Crystal City’s Connor Lowe (91), St. Vincent’s Luke Brickhaus (93), Potosi’s Peyton Laramore (93) and Warrenton’s Gavin Prior (95).