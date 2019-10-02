In a rarity, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls golf Lady Knights tied Duchesne Monday, 211-211.
Playing at Eagle Springs Golf Course, the teams initially had Duchesne winning, 211-212. However, Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said a scoring error was caught after the teams left the golf course. They decided to accept the tie.
Kennedy Lange led the Lady Knights with a round of 49.
“Kennedy played another great round,” Pelster said. “It’s just a matter of time before she gets a score in the mid 40s.”
Hannah Dobsch shot 51. Belle Nieder was next at 54, Natalie Bell shot 57 and Cailey Foss ended at 58.
“We saw a lot of good shots,” Pelster said. “We are a week away from the district, so it is a really important time to be figuring out your game.
“A few of the girls are definitely to the point where they will compete for a sectional spot with the way they are preparing in and out of practice.
“A couple of the girls have some work to do in this next week to get a few things figured out.”