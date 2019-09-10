It was a day of firsts Thursday.
It was the first girls golf meet of the season at Franklin County Country Club and it also marked Pacific’s first-ever meet.
Host St. Francis Borgia Regional won the varsity event with a score of 217. Warrenton was second at 238 and Pacific scored 268.
“We had a wonderful day at our first match yesterday and Franklin County had the course in beautiful shape per the usual,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Our girls were really excited to host Warrenton and Pacific, especially with it being Pacific’s first match.”
Pelster said it was good to see another area team.
“We are so excited that Pacific has a program up and running,” said Pelster. “It is amazing to see how many different schools in the area have added golf programs in the last few years. We look forward to seeing them a few more times this year and know the program is in good hands with Coach (Rob) Schimsa.”
The Lady Indians met expectations in their first outing.
“My goal was somewhere in the 260s and they accomplished that,” Schimsa said. “We had our first par in a competition. That was a good first step.”
Borgia’s Cailey Foss was the medalist with a score of 49.
“Cailey Foss, did exactly what your No. 1 golfer should do and went out and led our team in scoring,” Pelster said. “Cailey will be the first one to tell you she was disappointed in her round but it was definitely a round I was impressed with. She had a rough first three holes but really was able to bounce back on her next six holes to post a good score.”
Kennedy Lange was next at 53.
Borgia’s other golfers were Hannah Dobsch (59), Natalie Bell (57), Belle Nieder (58) and Emily Brickey (67).
“Natalie, Belle, Hannah, and Emily did a great job today,” Pelster said. “For a couple of them, it was the first time playing in a varsity match.”
Pacific’s golfers were Mackenzie Arnold (64), Lexi Carter (66), Audrey Wood (68), Natalie Simeone (68), Maddie Brooks (70) and Macy Caldwell (72).
Warrenton scores were not available as of deadline.