Securing four of the top nine spots, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights captured the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championship title Tuesday.
“Some of our kids shot well and some struggled,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They continued to battle and they came out with good scores. They did what was necessary to help us secure the championship. That means a lot to the kids.”
Borgia shot 325 as a team at the Golf Club of Wentzville to win the team title by nine strokes over St. Dominic.
Tolton Catholic was third at 339 while Lutheran St. Charles shot 368, Duchesne ended at 387, St. Mary’s carded 424 and O’Fallon Christian checked in at 454.
Borgia’s Zach Unnerstall was the meet medalist, shooting 75, four strokes over par. He won by two strokes over Tolton Catholic’s Christian Rischer.
“Zach had a very good round at 75 to earn the meet medalist honor,” Neier said.
Borgia’s second golfer was Mark Maguire, who shot 80 to finish fourth, a stroke behind St. Dominic’s Bryce Kelley. Maguire tied Joseph Fallis of Tolton.
Borgia’s Brady Linz was seventh at 83 while Clayton Swartz also made the top 10, placing ninth at 87.
Will Warden rounded out Borgia’s roster, shooting 91 and tying Trinity’s Steven Berry for 15th overall.
The top 10 golfers earned individual medals. The other medalists were St. Dominic’s Joe Fuchs (sixth at 81), St. Dominic’s Tony Povich (eighth at 85), Tolton Catholic’s Parker Hartmann (tied for 10th at 88) and Lutheran St. Charles’ Josh Thomason (tied for 10th at 88).
After hosting Lutheran South Thursday, the Knights will host the Class 3 District 3 meet at Franklin County Country Club Monday. Qualifiers will advance to the sectional round.