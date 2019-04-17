Earning five of the top eight spots, Lutheran South claimed the Warrenton Golf Invitational White Division title Thursday at Warrenton Golf Course.
The Lancers shot 299 as a team to win by 12 strokes over St. Francis Borgia Regional.
“The course played tough,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was windy and the players had to make adjustments.”
Wentzville Liberty was third with a score of 323 while Francis Howell (338) and Timberland (341) rounded out the top five.
Ft. Zumwalt South (344) was next and was followed by Ft. Zumwalt North (361), Francis Howell Central (376), Francis Howell North (383), Washington (392) and Holt (409).
“The team was not happy with results,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “We had a good week at practice working on the short game and putting but nothing seemed to fall together. Hard to say if it was tee shots, short game or putts. Most likely a competition of all three.”
In the event’s Red Division, Warrenton was the winner with a score of 320, edging St. Charles by a stroke.
The Francis Howell JV placed third at 336 while St. Clair was fourth at 347.
St. Charles West (350) was next with Montgomery County (361), Sullivan (372), Hermann (389), Wright City (418), O’Fallon Christian (434) and Winfield (503) rounding out the field.
White Division
Lutheran South’s Zach Shirley won the individual medalist award, tying Borgia’s Zach Unnerstall at one stroke under par.
Shirley was given the top spot on a scorecard playoff.
“Zach Unnerstall shot some outstanding golf,” Neier said. “Our other guys shot well for the conditions.”
Lutheran South’s other golfers were Jack Anderson (fourth at 75), Patrick Meyers (sixth at 77), Andy Hennen (eighth at 78) and Elijah Shirley (eighth at 78).
Borgia had three medalists. Brady Linz ended fifth at 76 and Will Warden was 13th at 82.
Borgia’s other golfers were Clayton Swartz (18th at 84) and Mark Maguire (25th at 88).
Washington’s top golfer was Brennan Strubberg, who placed 20th at 85.
Landon Kleekamp ended 41st with a score of 98.
Alexander Nettell shot 103 to end 47th.
Nathan Blocker was 49th at 106 and Braden Kazmaier shot 112 to place 51st.
Red Division
Hermann’s Thomas Henson was the winner at 71, four strokes in front of St. Charles’ Ben Bohr.
St. Clair’s Justin Hoffman tied for third at 77 with Warrenton’s Kole Hammerberg and Travis Toebben.
St. Clair’s other golfers were Ryan Bozada (19th at 89), Ethan Talleur (240th at 90), Brandon Gallegos (25th at 91) and Trey Tinker (40th at 107).
Sullivan was led by Tanner Jackson, who was 18th at 88.
Also golfing for the Eagles were Jacob Andreasson (28th at 92), Kaleb White (28th at 92) and Jordan Woodcock (36th at 100).