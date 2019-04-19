Zach Unnerstall fired a meet-best 35 Monday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights topped St. Dominic.
Borgia beat its Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival, 156-178.
“It was a good day for us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We had pleasant weather and it was a beautiful golf course.”
Playing at the Golf Club at Wentzville, the Knights had multiple strong matches to win.
Neier said Will Warden had his best round of the season. The freshman shot 37 to rank second on the team and third in the meet.
Borgia’s other golfers were Brady Linz at 40, Clayton Swartz at 44 and Gus Burrow at 49.
Joey Fuchs led St. Dominic with a round of 36. Bryce Kelley and Kyle Kelley each shot 47. Sam Povlich checked in at 48 and Evan Eisenbath ended at 58.
Borgia also won the JV match, 204-215.
Borgia’s Grant Meyer was the medalist with a round of 47.
Also playing for the Knights were Peyton Struttmann at 50, Carter Lange at 52 and Cole Fletcher at 55.
After hosting Lutheran St. Charles at Franklin County Country Club Tuesday, the Knights are idle until next Monday. Borgia will play Priory and MICDS at the Country Club of St. Louis that day and will go back to Wentzville Tuesday for the AAA Meet.