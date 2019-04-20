Returning home Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights posted a 170-189 win over Lutheran St. Charles.
“The course was beautiful,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It’s getting tougher. The rough is starting to get thick. It was windy and the golfers were scattering their shots. It wasn’t our best golf, but the kids battled.”
Borgia’s Zach Unnerstall and Brady Linz tied for medalist honors against the Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe at Franklin County Country Club. Both shot 41.
Clayton Swartz was next, checking in at 43.
Will Warden shot 45 while Mark Maguire ended at 48 and Grant Meyer shot 52.
For the Cougars, Josh Thomason was the top golfer, carding a round of 43.
Other Lutheran St. Charles golfers were Joel Meyer at 48, Nolan Powers and Jacob Franklin at 49, Sam Moehring at 52 and Justin Dobrinic at 65.
Borgia also won the junior varsity match, 202-217. Borgia’s Gus Burrow was the medalist at 44.
Grant Kandlbinder was next, shooting 47.
Peyton Struttmann checked in at 54 while Kody Leesmann shot 57. Nick Kerpash ended at 58 and Aaron Dobsch scored 67.