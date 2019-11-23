Two area schools brought home state championship trophies last weekend from the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state meet.
St. Francis Borgia Regional and Union captured titles in the event at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.
Borgia won the Class 3 Large title, the school’s seventh in a row.
Union won the Class 3 Timeout Division title Sunday while Pacific finished 12th in that event.
Four area schools, Borgia, Union, Washington and Pacific, sent nine teams to the state meet.
Washington came close to claiming a state title, finishing second to Grain Valley in the Class 4 Large Division.
Union placed third in the JV Large Division.
Pacific’s varsity overcame injuries to finish fourth in the Coed Large Division.
The Pacific JV team ended fifth in the JV Small Division.
Union’s varsity squad was seventh in the Class 3 Small competition.
Washington ended ninth in the Class 4 Timeout event.
Borgia
Sandi Gildehaus praised her team for finishing first in the Class 3 Large event during an extremely long day.
Borgia’s team received special dispensation to compete early, outside of its usual time, because the cheer squad also went to Borgia’s football game in St. Louis that afternoon.
“This was a very busy day for the Borgia Cheer team,” Gildehaus said. “The girls competed in the morning. Immediately after, we left for the district championship game at Roosevelt. After the game, we went back to the competition for awards. It was worth every second. These girls love to cheer for our football team so there was not even a second thought about leaving competition to be there for the football team.”
Smithville finished second while Savannah, Cameron and Marshfield rounded out the top five.
“We are in a very competitive division so I knew we had to be powerful to win,” Gildehaus said. “Our routine is packed with four elite stunt skills (including a new skill that is just legal in Missouri for high school teams) and these girls do it all in the first minute of our routine. To watch the level of skills these girls are capable of is amazing. I felt we increased our tumbling difficulty this year as well — really focusing on technique.”
Gildehaus said the routine seemed to elicit a very positive response from the crowd and the judges.
Eight Borgia cheerleaders earned all-state status. They were Ashley Allemann (flyer), Sofia Drago, Anna Elbert, Isabelle Jacobsen and Amy Wunderlich (bases), Anna Gildehaus (backspot) and Hannah Boehmer and Lauren Dowil (tumbling).
“This team is very, very special to me,” Gildehaus said. “Some of these girls I have known since they were babies. So, to see them excel at this level, is pretty special to me as their coach I was a crying mess all day. I feel blessed to have been part of their lives and be part of their success in cheer.”
Union
Union competed in the most events during the event, seeing action in four different divisions.
Union’s Timeout Division squad won in Class 3.
The timeout competition is fairly new and it was Union’s fourth team which claimed a state title.
“On Sunday, we regrouped and were ready to compete in the Class 3 Timeout Division,” Union Head Coach Sarah Otto said. “This team is comprised of mostly varsity members, with a handful of JV members. The team was on fire and performed flawlessly. Their voices and spirit were tenacious. With signs, poms and new flags, the team cheered their way to our first-ever first place in the Class 3 timeout division over 11 other teams. I am so very proud of them for persevering and turning their negative from the day before into an incredible positive. They never fail to impress me with their grit and determination.”
Otto reported Union’s JV team finished just 0.3 of a point behind second place. Raymore-Peculiar won with Marquette finishing second.
“They did an outstanding job and had zero deductions,” Otto said. “It was a terrifically executed routine."
Otto noted it was the first time Union’s JV team had competed in the state meet.
Union’s varsity team had many issues with the routine, especially near the end.
“Unfortunately, we had some bizarre, atypical occurrences throughout the routine that seemed to get them off their game,” Otto said. “They were still making it through the routine OK until the pyramid. They got through most of the pyramid unscathed, but had some catastrophic falls at the very end. It was a devastating blow to the team that had already dealt with an unusually high number of injuries for the season.”
Otto said two alternates had to enter the team last week after injuries to a flyer and a base.
“We had very high hopes for state this season after being crowned Kansas City Regional champions,” Otto said. “With a team of seven seniors, we were incredibly heartbroken and disappointed in the outcome.”
Two Union cheerleaders, senior Gracie Moss and junior Mia Grayson were selected as all-state selections in jumps.
“Overall, it was a great weekend,” Otto said. “We had our ups and our downs, but all of our teams represented their school and our community so well. I am so proud of all of the hard work that they put in.”
Otto said the varsity team will compete at the NCA Nationals in Dallas next February.
Washington
Washington’s varsity team placed second to Grain Valley in Class 4 Large.
Neosho and Platte County followed Washington.
“Washington performed as perfect of a routine as you can,” Riegel said. “We were the only team in our division to hit every stunt and receive zero deductions. I am incredibly proud of how this team turned this routine around from our performance at regionals. Grain Valley beat us out in difficulty, but I could not be happier of our placement at state. It was a hard-fought victory and the girls earned it.
Washington’s second team competed Sunday in the Timeout Division, placing ninth in Class 4.
“Our Blue team competed in the fairly-new Timeout Division placing ninth,” Riegel said. “They executed well, but came up short of the top five. We are so proud of this team and their performance at what was a first competition for many.”
Washington’s all-state selections were Allison Wilson (flyer), Haylee Page (tumbling), Ella Barton (base) and Lindsey Titter (base).
Pacific
The varsity team finished fourth in Coed Large Division, overcoming several injuries.
The JV team placed fifth in the JV Small Division.
“We’ve had the worst luck this season with injuries and so many changes to the routine,” Pacific Head Coach Casey Cowsert said. “In all of my years coaching, I’ve never had this much adversity to handle. We changed the entire routine three times last week and twice in the 12 hours before competition. The last routine change we made at 4:30 a.m. the morning of the competition.”
With so many changes due to injuries, the team had little time to learn the final routine.
“We only ran through the entire routine three times before having to compete,” Cowsert said. “I am so beyond proud of the perseverance these kids have. I could have easily just pulled us from the competition but the kids knew they could do it. We ended with a fourth-place finish and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Union’s Otto summarized the experience that all four teams went through in preparing for the competition season.
“I am so thankful to all of our parents for all that they do to support our cheerleaders, getting them to and from practices, feeding us at home games, helping out with fundraisers, etc.,” Otto said. “We also are thankful to our school and community for their support of our growing program. We couldn’t do what we do without their support. Additionally, I have an amazing coaching staff that is so helpful and supportive and knowledgeable.”
Otto said the local schools have helped each other as well.
“I am so proud of all of our Franklin County cheer teams,” Otto said. “I love the support that we give to one another.”