While the Washington wrestling program didn’t capture any MSHSAA state hardware at this year’s wrestling championships in Columbia, it did blaze trails.
In the inaugural year of girls wrestling, Washington had two wrestlers reach Saturday’s matches.
Both Mia Reed (110) and Allison Meyer (116) tied for fifth place in their respective brackets. MSHSAA awarded medals through fourth place this season.
“Overall I was very pleased with how they wrestled,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We once again fell short, but for both Allison and Mia to reach the bubble match and pick up multiple wins in their brackets their first time being there is quite impressive.”
Reed opened action in the 12-wrestler bracket with a 2:27 pin of fourth-place finisher Aiva Mayer of Carrollton.
In the second round, she lost a 36-second pin to state champion Autumn Flanigan of Troy.
Reed stayed alive by pinning Harrisonville’s Alana Lopez in 3:17 and Staley’s Madison Slaughter in 2:00.
Facing St. James’ Kaylynn Crocker in the bubble round, a rematch from the district tournament, Reed lost a 2:18 pin. Crocker placed third.
Reed, a sophomore, finished 27-7 this season.
Meyer (116) a district champion, opened with a 7-4 loss to McCluer North’s Kyra Perry.
Rebounding, Meyer beat Mid-Buchanan’s Haley Sampson, 5-3, and pinned Hickman’s Julia Quan in 1:38 to reach Saturday’s bubble round.
Caitlyn Throne of St. Charles, the third-place winner, pinned Meyer in 1:57 to end her quest one match short of the medal rounds.
Meyer, a sophomore, ended at 26-11.
Together, the pair combined for 18 points, which tied Kirkwood for 28th in the team standings.
“As far as the team goes, we will continue to have the same goals as the boys and get right back to work,” Ohm said. “We have a good group coming back that is excited to build off of that performance this weekend.”
Boys
Ohm had felt the eight boys who qualified for the state meet should have done better.
“Our boys’ performance was definitely a disappointment,” Ohm said. “I do not think we wrestled to our ability and our results showed. It’s tough losing matches to individuals who we have already beaten and beaten convincingly in the recent past. We trained for a long time to reach our goals and we definitely fell short this weekend.”
Ohm indicated the effort and attitude were there, but the results didn’t go as hoped.
“I am proud of everyone’s effort and attitude this weekend, but we will take a couple of weeks to re-evaluate our performance and then begin to think about the freestyle season and what we can do to better prepare ourselves for next season,” Ohm said.
Senior Jack Carico (182) lost in the bubble round.
Carico started with a 3:03 pin of Rolla’s Colton Franks, who came back to place sixth. Carico then ran into eventual state champion Sam East of Harrisonville. East posted a 16-0 technical fall in 3:37 over Carico.
Carico came back to win a 3-1 decision over Lebanon’s Jake Henson before losing a 4:55 pin to fifth-place finisher Lucas Watson of De Soto.
Carico ended the season at 40-9.
Senior Dana Cates (126) won twice and reached the bubble round as well.
Cates started with a 1:15 pin against Poplar Bluff’s Quinten Ball, before losing to Helias’ Alexsey Salaz by a pin in 2:56. Salaz went on to finish fifth.
Cates came back to knock out Kearney’s Ben Locke by a 6-2 decision.
James Short of Hillsboro defeated Cates in sudden victory, 10-8, to advance. Short finished sixth.
Senior Tommy Kelpe (138) won one of his three state matches. He pinned Harrisonville’s Gage Weber in the wrestlebacks.
Kelpe was pinned by Branson’s Caden Lorenz in 3:06 in the first-round and in 2:41 to Platte County’s Nick Filger in the wrestlebacks. Filger placed fourth. Kelpe ended his season at 37-16.
Junior Louis Obermark (145) also won the middle one of his three matches. He lost to Kearney’s Caden Green in the opener by a 14-1 major decision. Green placed fourth.
Obermark then knocked out Sikeston’s Quincy Nelson by a 6-5 decision. Windsor’s Grant Pauli pinned Obermark in 2:23.
Obermark finished the season at 32-17.
Junior Chris Griesenauer (170) won his opener over Poplar Bluff’s John Smothers by a pin in 3:36. He then ran into the eventual state champion, Kearney’s Brett Mordecai, and lost by a 1:02 pin.
In the wrestlebacks, Collin Andrews of Branson pinned Griesenauer in 0:56.
Griesenauer finished the season at 36-12.
Tate Hendricks (113) lost his first two matches, a 1:20 pin by Lebanon’s Cole Patton and a 4-3 decision to Platte County’s Grant Stathopoulos. Hendricks, a junior, was 29-15 this season.
Junior James Johnson (132) lost his first two matches. Eventual state champion Nathan Pulliam of Rolla pinned Johnson in 1:01 and De Soto’s Devin Francis pinned Johnson in 1:56. Johnson was 25-27 this season.
Gavin Holtmeyer (285), a freshman, lost his two matches to De Soto’s Landon Porter in 0:45 and Union’s Connor Ward in 1:46. Porter finished fourth.
Holtmeyer was 18-28 this season.