In addition to five returning sports, Pacific athletes will also tee off this fall.
Pacific will add girls golf this season to go with preexisting programs for football, boys soccer, softball, volleyball and cross country.
Rob Schimsa, previously the Pacific wrestling coach, will take over as the head coach of the girls golf team. The inaugural Lady Indians golf team will practice from 4-6 p.m. at Birch Creek Golf Club.
For the five returning programs, each of last year’s head coaches will remain in place.
Off campus at Shaw Nature Reserve, Justin Perriguey’s cross country team will practice from 4:30-6 p.m.
The football, boys soccer, softball and volleyball squads will each practice on the high school campus.
Head Coach Clint Anderson’s gridiron squad will practice from 4-7 p.m.
The soccer team, coached by Jesse Knott, will take the field from 7-9 p.m.
On the softball diamond, Tonya Lewis’ Lady Indians will practice from 6-8 p.m.
Kersten McDonough’s volleyball squad will practice in the gym from 4-6 p.m.
Prior to participation in practices or tryouts, athletes at Pacific are required to complete and online registration and have a physical exam on file at the Athletic Office.
A new MSHSAA rule allows for a physical to remain valid up for to two years from the exam date.
Andy Herbst remains the athletic director for Pacific. Besides the new team, there will be a new surface for both the football and boys soccer teams.
Pacific installed a turf field and made other improvements last spring.
The girls soccer team played on that field.