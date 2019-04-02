Netting five goals in a row, Emily Gaebe spearheaded Union to a 10-0 Four Rivers Conference girls soccer victory Wednesday over Pacific.
“We were very excited to get another conference win,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “This was by far the best team game that we played. I was very impressed with our back line in their ability to penetrate Pacific’s defense. That really allowed us a lot of freedom offensively. Ella Keltner, Emma Cloud and Maddie Helling really stood out I thought in that regard.”
Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said the Lady Indians will learn from the game.
“Each win and each loss, we learn from,” Kelm said. “As a coach, I do not sit and dwell on what we should have done or what we could have done better, the game is over; we prepare for the next one.”
Union improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. Pacific fell to 2-1 both overall and in the FRC.
Fennessey said Union’s emphasis on free kicks paid off.
“We were finally dangerous on free kicks as well,” Fennessey said. “Emma played several outstanding balls into the box. Hailey (Cloud), Gianna (Gigi Gore), Emilee (Speer), Maliyah (Minor), Kaitlyn (Hobson), and Addie (Davis) were very successful in the air.”
Kelm said there’s plenty of time for Pacific to improve.
“We have two conference wins and one loss with a whole season ahead of us, we have only just begun,” Kelm said.
Playing at Stierberger Stadium, Union also got a hat trick from Gigi Gore while Maliyah Minor and Kaylee Simpson each had one goal.
Gaebe also led the team in assists with two. Logan Baeres, Emma Cloud, Hailey Cloud, Hobson, Keltner, Minor and Speer had one assist apiece.
Hannah Olive posted the shutout in net for the Lady ’Cats, making three saves.
“Hailey and Addie really control the middle of the field for us,” Fennessey said. “Although it didn’t show up in the scoring column, they were able to create a lot of offense of chances for us. Kaitlyn had a very nice game on the wing. She made several rounds that created chances for us. Perhaps the most impressive part for me though, was the unselfishness in front of the box. We scored several easy goals because of making the extra pass. We have been lacking that early in the season thus far.”
The game ended with 8:38 to play when Union reached the 10-goal threshold.
Pacific freshman goalkeeper Emmaline Steel made 18 saves for Pacific and kept the Lady Indians in the game by thwarting close shots.
Kelm said Steel faced a very tough team and said Pacific did have offensive chances.
“Senior Maddy King and Junior Abby Layton had a couple of decent chances up top, but could not finish,” said Kelm. “The team played hard, Union is a highly competitive team with a strong starting line, evident by their past success, we just did not get the breakthrough we needed.”
It took 3:14 for Union to take the lead. The Lady ’Cats earned a corner kick. Emma Cloud crossed the ball to the far post and Gore headed it into the net.
It took 1:47 for Union to add a second goal as Gaebe scored her first.
Gaebe added goals with 26:44 to play in the half and another with 20:48 to go.
Gaebe’s fourth goal came with 1:15 left in the half on a long shot which bounced in off the goalpost in the upper right corner.
Union led 5-0 at the half and added to it just 1:02 into the second half as Gaebe netted her fifth in a row.
With 36:23 to play, Gore scored her second.
Minor, a freshman, scored with 14:56 to play and Simpson, a sophomore, knocked the ball into the net with 13:49 to play after Pacific couldn’t clear a loose ball.
Gore’s third goal, with an assist from Gaebe, ended the game.
Union heads to the Parkway College Showcase, playing Marquette Friday at 5 p.m. and Columbia, Ill., Saturday at 4 p.m. Games are at the Lou Fusz Complex in Maryland Heights.
“We have two difficult games this weekend,” Fennessey said. “Marquette is a very talented team with a very difficult schedule. Columbia continues to be a St. Louis powerhouse. We are excited for the opportunity to be on the field with these guys. It’s going to give us a feel of postseason play early in the year.”