Held without a goal, Washington fell to a pair of conference soccer opponents Friday and Saturday.
The Blue Jays (3-4, 0-3) lost at home Friday to Ft. Zumwalt East (5-2, 1-1), 3-0, and on the road Saturday at Ft. Zumwalt South (9-1, 4-0), 7-0.
Zumwalt East
Washington had a fast start to the game on a wet field, but could not notch a score against Lions goalkeeper Charlie Stergos, who was 3-3 in save attempts.
“We came out flying and created countless chances in the opening five minutes and were rewarded with three corners, but sadly no goals,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “Then, around 15 minutes in, the weather played its cards as FZE served a free kick into the box where Sophomore Micah Gargrave did well to keep it out of the net, but he was unable to catch the ball and a FZE was first to the rebound to take a 1-0 lead against the run of play.”
Josh Paskiewicz, Dom Mrazik and Andrew Kneale scored the three Zumwalt East goals. Mrazik was credited with an assist.
“Our young team were mentally discouraged after conceding and from there the game became an uphill battle,” Schriewer said. “They found two more throughout the game as we worked to try to get back in the game. Kudos to FZE, who worked hard all game and put us in difficult positions. (I) still feel we have the talent to win that game, but not the mindset yet.”
Gargrave made nine saves in the net for the Blue Jays.
Zumwalt South
The defending Class 3 state champions scored four times in the first half Saturday and added three more goals in the second period.
Gargrave and Caden Robertson split time in goal for the Blue Jays, both recording five saves.
“It’s great to play teams like that during regular season because it lets you know where you are compared to teams expecting to be in the final four,” Schriewer said. “Though the scoreline ended up 7-0, the gameplay was what we expected from FZS as they sought to keep possession and utilize their key players (Devin) Livingstone and (Blake) Mann through the center of the field.”
Drew Moore shut out Washington in the Zumwalt South goal with four saves.
Trenton Dietiker scored two of the goals. Luke Delehaunty, Karson Gibbs, Livingstone, Patrick O’Brien and George Schreiber all scored once.
Mann made three assists. Danny Bloomfield contributed two assists. Livingstone and Ethan Pfaff posted one assist apiece.
Washington will seek to get back above the .500 mark on the season this week at the Hillsboro Tournament. The Blue Jays play Fredericktown and Hillsboro in pool play Tuesday and Wednesday before a final round of the tournament Saturday.