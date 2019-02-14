Less than a week after picking up their first conference boys basketball win, the Blue Jays came within a breath of another Friday.
Washington (6-17, 1-8) lost a tight battle on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East (13-9, 4-3) in GAC Central play, 41-36.
Washington led, 7-4, at the end of the first quarter and 20-18 at the half. The Lions had a big third quarter, outscoring Washington, 15-4, to take a 33-24 lead at the end of the third period.
Washington cut the lead to one point on a Zach Coulter three with 22 seconds remaining. The Blue Jays got another possession trailing by one with a chance to take the lead, but could not get the shot to go.
Zumwalt East came into the game on a three-game winning streak and followed up with its fifth win in a row Monday at home against Windsor.
“I thought our kids did an amazing job holding a team that’s playing really well right now,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said.
The Blue Jays held Zumwalt East’s top scorer coming into the game, Zac Bonney, to just two points and frustrated the Lions by drawing six offensive fouls.
“We took six charges,” Young said. “That shows a lot about our defense that our kids were willing to put their bodies on the line like that for the team. I was really proud of them for that.”
Brigham Broadbent and Rett Corley tied for the Washington scoring lead with seven points each.
Connor Vollmer and Ryan Hoerstkamp each turned in six points.
Jason Sides chipped in with four points and Todd Bieg and Coulter each finished with three points.
For Zumwalt East, Devin Thurman led all scorers with 19 points.
Other Lions scorers included Amori Johnson (nine points), Jude Highfill (five), Donovan Shanks (four) and CJ Woodard (two).
Washington concludes conference play Friday on the road at Wentzville Liberty at 7:30 p.m. in the back half of a girls-boys doubleheader.