Plenty of teams won on Week 1 of the high school football season, but Washington may well have been the first in the state to do so.
While many teams pushed back the start of their opening game, some waiting until after 9 p.m. Friday or postponing until Saturday due to thunderstorms in the area, Washington moved its start up by 15 minutes. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Blue Jays (1-0) had a 7-6 home win against Seckman (0-1) in the record books.
Washington gained its lone score near the end of the first quarter when a Seckman fumble took a fortuitous bounce into the hands of junior defensive end Ryan Hoerstkamp.
Taking the ball 20 yards untouched, Hoerstkamp gave the Blue Jays the only score they would need.
Turnovers were plentiful in the game with the steady downpour playing no small part. Washington committed six turnovers and Seckman four, all fumbles.
“We always tell them it’s easy to make excuses, but it’s hard to find answers,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Our defense found answers tonight. Our offense played extremely well outside of the fumbles. We’ll handle that this week in practice. Wet, rain, the elements — you have adversity and you have to overcome them.”
Seckman gained a short touchdown run in the third quarter on a three yard push up the middle by senior running back Necho Mason, but Washington got the stop on the two-point conversion attempt.
The play was further evidence of a strong defensive effort up front from the Blue Jays, who held Seckman to 79 rushing yards on the night and made a total of 12 tackles for a loss with one sack.
“It was unreal,” Heflin said. “Our defense played their tails off. That’s what we’ve been working (toward) for four years and we got there. I can’t say enough about how they played, how the coaching staff got them ready to go. Those kids played their hearts out.”
The win keeps Washington on pace with five other teams in Class 4 District 5 at 1-0 — Lebanon, Camdenton, Rolla, Marshfield and Helias.
Lebanon leads the district standings after one week with 53 points after a 28-7 victory on the road at Kickapoo. The Blue Jays are sitting in sixth place with 31 points, just two points behind Helias and Marshfield. Camdenton has 43 points and Rolla 38.
Stats
Washington moved the ball on the ground for 211 yards, but was hampered by three of its turnovers coming in the red zone in the first half.
Nate Busch carried the ball nine times for a team-leading 70 rushing yards. Busch had a wide open path to the end zone in the game’s final two minutes in a fourth-and-three situation. However, he opted to slide down at the goal line, allowing the team to take a victory formation and run out the clock rather than add a touchdown.
“Nate’s explosive and we’d hit (that play) a couple of times earlier,” Heflin said. “It had been there. It was a huge, smart football play and it’s something that we had worked on where he baseball slides instead of scoring and we just take a knee. 7-6 or 14-6 doesn’t matter. We’re 1-0.”
Cole Nahlik totted the ball 17 times for 65 yards.
Quarterback Bryce Kazmaier added 51 yards on two carries.
Christian Meyer picked up 32 yards on six carries and Bryce Meyer took two carries for four yards.
Quarterback Trevor Rinne was stopped twice for a net loss of 11 yards.
The Blue Jays did not complete either of two passing attempts in the contest.
Caleb Brinker was the leading tackler for Washington with 14. Brinker made two stops for a loss, eight solo tackles and four assists.
Seth Ruether made nine tackles, including a sack.
Other Washington tacklers included Chris Griesenauer (eight), Hoerstkamp (six), Luke Kroeter (five), Joe Hackmann (four), Korey Jarrell (four), Trevor Burh (three), Andrew Gildehaus (three), Kaleb Burr (two), Conner Maher (two) and Dylan Pape (two).
Hoerstkamp recovered two fumbles.
Hackmann forced a fumble and recovered one.
Burr also forced a fumble and Buhr came up with a recovery.
Buhr is Washington’s only freshman on the varsity roster.
“Our defense up front played really well,” Heflin said. “They’ve done it for at least two or three years now and then Trevor Buhr stepped up as a freshman and looked like he’d been out there for three or four years. ...In 12 years, he’s the first freshman I’ve ever thought about bringing up and you can see why We can’t block him, so I don’t think other people can either.”
Kicker Blaine Straatmann connected in his only point after try of the contest.
Punter Kaden Golic made two kicks for a total of 91 yards.
Week Two
The Blue Jays will attempt to start the year 2-0 for the first time in three seasons. To do so, the team will have to win on the road at Pacific.
Washington and Pacific have split lopsided scores over the past two seasons with the home team getting the advantage in both years.
The Indians routed Washington, 47-14, in 2017, the last time the Blue Jays played at Pacific. Washington retaliated with a 35-0 shutout win at Scanlan Stadium last year.
“They looked good at East Central (summer camp),” Heflin said. “I know Coach (Clint) Anderson does a good job with those kids. They’ll be fired up and ready to play hard.”
Pacific, a senior-heavy team this season, started the 2019 campaign with a 38-0 loss on the road at St. Francis Borgia Regional in Week 1.