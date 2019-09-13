The Fulton School of St. Albans ended one of the longest area winning streaks Friday afternoon.
Facing Crosspoint Christian School, The Fulton School handed Crosspoint its first Metro Athletic Conference defeat in over three years, 5-0.
Former East Central College standout Vadim Cojocov is the head coach at The Fulton School.
“Yes, I’m very excited for this new challenge,” Cojocov said. “Our team came from nothing really, but we have worked extremely hard and it paid off as we have gone 2-0 to open the season, scoring 13 goals and giving up none. My goal is to develop these kids and give them an understanding of the beautiful game. If I can get one player to commit to college, I will be extremely proud.”
Crosspoint Head Coach Mike Hopkins said St. Alban had the better team.
“We were completely outplayed in the first half,” Hopkins said. “As always when we play here, we struggled getting our spacing on the smaller field and our inexperience at the keeper position showed. We played better in the second half, but our shooting was atrocious, and we need to fix that.”
Crosspoint’s league winning streak stretched to October of 2016 following a loss to the St. Albans school.
All five goals for The Fulton School came in the opening half.
George Douglass netted two goals and added two assists. Max Hahn had two goals and one assist.
Andres Alcantara scored one goal while Jace Cavness added an assist. James Dunne posted the shutout.
The first goal came in the second minute and it stayed at 1-0 until St. Albans netted three goals in five minutes around the 22nd minute.
Crosspoint played Maryville Christian from Illinois Monday afternoon.
The Cougars host Heritage Classical Christian Academy of Fenton Friday at Washington’s Lakeview Park. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.