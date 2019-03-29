The Lady Bulldogs struck first.
Not only that, but Ft. Zumwalt South (2-2, 1-0) delivered the only scoring strike Monday in a 1-0 victory at Washington (3-2, 0-2).
The game was a rematch of the third-place game of the 2017 MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament where the two teams engaged in a scoreless tie. The teams split against each other in league play last season.
Zumwalt South got the leg up on the Lady Jays in the first meeting this season. Sophomore Sophia Cross delivered the game’s only score for the Lady Bulldogs in the 14th minute of play.
“It was a typical GAC battle with South where they capitalized in the one mistake we made,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I thought we had more chances, especially late, but just couldn’t connect on a series of passes and finish.”
Mackenzie Gan delivered the solo shutout in the net for Zumwalt South with three saves in the contest.
Washington goalkeeper Ariel Pettis turned in six saves on the other side of the field.
With the win, Zumwalt South stands in a tie with Wentzville Liberty atop the Gateway Athletic Conference Central standings early in the season.
The Lady Jays come out of the contest 0-2 at home in GAC Central matches. Washington will attempt to reverse that trend Thursday in another conference showdown at home against Timberland (2-0). That game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Washington then returns to the Parkway College Showcase Friday and Saturday where the Lady Jays have won twice each of the last two seasons. Opposing Washington will be Villa Duchesne Friday at 1 p.m. and Carbondale (Ill.) Saturday at 2 p.m.
Two other area teams, Union and Sullivan, will both participate in the showcase as well.