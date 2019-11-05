Swimming in the waters of the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday, Ft. Zumwalt North recorded a nine-point win over the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights, 97-86.
“The boys did well,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said.
Borgia has two meets left in the regular season. The Knights swim Friday at MICDS in a 1:30 p.m. event and compete Monday in the Westminster Invitational at John Burroughs at 2 p.m.
Borgia won seven events against Ft. Zumwalt North.
Borgia’s winning entries were:
• Gabe Rio in 200 freestyle in 1:58.19;
• Aidan Garlock in 200 individual medley in 2:16.96;
• Alan Weidemann in 100 freestyle in 53.11;
• Zach Posinski in the 500 freestyle in 5:42.19;
• Ryan Kluesner in 100 backstroke in 1:08.18;
• Carter Lange in 100 breaststroke in 1:16.03; and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Kluesner, Rio and Posinski in 3:45.79.
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• 200 medley relay team of Lange, Posinski, Will Jett and Kluesner in 2:04.74;
• Posinski in 200 freestyle in 1:58.19;
• Lange in 50 freestyle in 27.12;
• Rio in 100 freestyle in 1:11.18;
• 200 freestyle relay team of Lange, Jett, Garlock and Rio in 1:45.44;
• Noah Little in 100 backstroke in 1:34.25; and
• Jett in 100 breaststroke in 1:16.03.
Ft. Zumwalt North swept the diving competition, earning 13 points in that event. As there are no facilities for diving in the area, Borgia does not field divers.
“We lost another meet to diving,” Alferman-Molitor said. “This is the second one this year.”