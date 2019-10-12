The rematch again goes to the Panthers.
Ft. Zumwalt North (12-3, 5-2) completed a boys soccer league play sweep of Washington (4-8-3, 0-4) Tuesday. The Panthers won the contest at home, 2-0.
“The game was competitive for the full 80 minutes, just like our opening match and both teams’ systems match up for a fun, open game,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We limited their opportunities across the entire game but had two defensive lapses that were capitalized on by (North).”
Sam Travis and Patrick Waidman scored the two goals with assists from Cole Bixby and Grant Rapplean.
Davis Herbst earned the shutout with four saves.
Washington goalkeeper Caden Robertson turned in seven saves.
“In the second half we had a few moments where the right timed or paced through-ball would break their high-line, but we just couldn’t get the right connection to break our goal drought,” Schriewer said.
Washington scored a 1-0 victory against Union Wednesday and played at St. Francis Borgia Friday night. The Blue Jays will next play Monday, hosting St. Clair at 5 p.m.