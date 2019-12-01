Second-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North rolled to victory in the opening game of the 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday night over North Tech, 80-42.
Ft. Zumwalt North advanced to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against Pacific while North Tech plays Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Union in the consolation semifinals.
Michael Uffmann’s Panthers outscored the Golden Eagles in the opening quarter, 18-5, and never looked back.
It was 40-23 at the half and 62-37 through three quarters.
Five Ft. Zumwalt North players reached double digits in the game with KJ Lee leading the way with 18. He also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Mujtaba Alkhadi posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. He added two blocked shots.
Devan Edwards and Drake Stevenson each had 12 points. Edwards added three rebounds and two assists. Stevenson posted five rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Cole Riggelman was the fifth player in double digits with 10 points.
Other scorers were Tyler Edwards with three points and Grant Fitzpatrick, Zac Keeven, George Prouhet, Grant Rapplean and Nathan Shedd with two points apiece.
Ft. Zumwalt North hit seven three-point baskets and went 9-20 from the free-throw line.
Bryson Fraction led North Tech with 18 points.
Julius Francis was the only other North Tech player with 12 points.
Other North Tech scorers were Jordan Hall with six points and Jordan Crawford and Javion Smith with three points apiece.
North Tech hit three three-point baskets and went 13-26 from the free-throw line.