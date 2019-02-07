The Panthers completed a season sweep of Washington in boys basketball Friday.
Ft. Zumwalt North (9-9, 4-2) picked up a 60-53 win on the road at Blue Jay Gym, leading at each interval against the Blue Jays (6-15, 0-7).
The Panthers went up 17-9 at the end of the first quarter. Zumwalt North held a 34-22 lead at the half and were still ahead, 48-38, at the end of the third period.
Washington came back to tie the score at 53-53 before the Panthers finished on a 7-0 run for the victory.
“The intensity level picked up in the second half,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We said at halftime that the first half hadn’t been our best two quarters. We said that the last two were going to be our quarters and they were. We just couldn’t finish it out.”
Ryan Hoerstkamp posted a season high of 20 points to lead the Blue Jays’ offense.
“Ryan had an awesome game for us,” Young said. “He made some shots outside that really opened things up for the offense.”
Alec Brinkmann was next in scoring with 14 points. Jeremiah Broadbent added seven points, followed by Brigham Broadbent (six), Rett Corley (four) and Jason Sides (two).
Grant Rapplean led the way for the Panthers with 18 points. He did most of that damage with four three-point baskets in the first half.
“I thought we did an excellent job stopping him in the second half,” Young said. “They combined for five threes in the first half.”
Kyle Bampton (14 points) and Mutjaba Alkhaldi (11) also reached double figures. Sean Grimes (eight points), Grant Fitzpatrick (three), Jeff Lewis (two), Ronald Cross (two) and KJ Lee (two) accounted for the rest of the Zumwalt North points.
Ft. Zumwalt North is coached by Mike Uffmann, a Washington High School graduate. Both teams played in the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, but did not meet there. The Panthers finished third and Washington was seventh.
The Blue Jays continue their conference schedule Tuesday, hosting Timberland at 7 p.m.