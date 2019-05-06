A pair of seventh-inning rallies resulted in the Ft. Zumwalt East Lions eking out a win Wednesday.
Making up a previously postponed game, the baseball Lions (10-10, 4-6) scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Washington (8-11, 4-4) in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play.
Washington had scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, at the time breaking open a 4-4 tie.
Ft. Zumwalt East opened the scoring with two runs in the home half of the first inning and then added solo runs in both the fourth and fifth frames.
Washington scored once in both the second and third innings before tacking on two more in the top of the fourth.
Blake Theis started on the mound for Washington, lasting 5.2 innings. Theis allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits and four walks. He struck out two Lions’ batters.
“We played well defensively and Blake gave us a good start,” Washington Head Coach Scott Bray said. “We needed to close the game out and we just couldn’t do it. (We) took a 7-4 lead into the (bottom of the) 7th. (The) first batter for them hit a liner to center field, Levi Weber made a diving catch and the ump ruled he did not catch it. I think that rattled us a bit. We have to forget about a call and attack the next hitter and move on.”
Joe Bauer suffered the loss, pitching in relief. Bauer allowed four runs on three hits and four walks with one strikeout.
The Blue Jays put together nine hits in the contest.
Weber and Bauer were the team leaders with two hits apiece.
Bauer doubled and singled with a stolen base, one run scored and a run batted in.
Weber singled twice, scored once and stole a base.
Kade Uetz ripped a double and walked twice with two runs scored and an RBI.
Luke Kroeter, Joe Hackmann, Jack Lackman and Evan Jarvis each singled.
Lackman, Trevor Rinne and Jarvis scored once each.
Hackmann, Rett Corley, Zack Coulter and Jarvis were all credited with an RBI.
Rinne and Lackman stole one base each.
Rinne, Corley and Jarvis were all hit by pitches.
Coulter delivered two sacrifices, once on a fly ball and once while bunting.
Scoring Innings
Ft. Zumwalt East picked up two runs on a home run by Nick Kaufmann, scoring Charlie Stergos from first.
Washington got on the board in the top of the second on Coulter’s sacrifice fly, driving in Rinne.
The Blue Jays evened up the scoring after Weber led off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Weber then came around to score as Rinne put the ball into play and reached safely on an error.
A leadoff walk to Uetz, followed by Jarvis getting hit by a pitch and Kroeter’s single loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth for Washington.
After a strikeout, Hackmann gave Washington its first lead with a two-out base hit, scoring Uetz from third and keeping the bases loaded.
Corley was then hit by a pitch, forcing Jarvis in from third before a fly ball out ended the inning.
Zumwalt East got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth when Andrew Kneale led off the inning with a double and was bunted over to third base with one out. Derick Reno then grounded out, but placed the ball well enough to get Kneale in from third.
The Lions got two runners aboard to open the fifth inning when Kaufmann singled and a walk was issued to Jared Kuchta.
Both runners advanced on a passed ball and Aiden Mohr’s groundout brought Kaufmann across the plate for the tying run.
The teams exchanged scoreless frames in the sixth inning while deadlocked at four runs apiece.
Kneale took over for Tyler Ferguson on the mound to start the inning and was greeted by Lackman’s single.
A groundout moved Lackman to third, where he scored on an RBI double from Bauer.
Uetz then doubled to change places with Bauer, pushing the Washington lead up to 6-4.
Zumwalt East recorded another out before Jarvis ripped a two-out single to drive in Uetz from second.
The Lions got out of the frame without any further damage and settled in for one last chance to get all those runs back.
Zumwalt East did so, plus one to finish off the game in the bottom of the seventh. The Lions wasted no time in loading the bases with nobody out to open the frame on a Carson Shultz single and back-to-back walks issued to Mohr and Kneale.
Peyton Weiner’s groundout drove in Shultz from third and Reno’s sacrifice fly plated Mohr, chiseling the Washington lead down to one, but now with two outs.
Ferguson ripped a double to drive in Kneale, tying up the score. Stergos then drove Ferguson in with a single up the middle to end the contest.
Washington altered its schedule this week due to rain and will now host Ft. Zumwalt South in a conference doubleheader Friday. The first game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.