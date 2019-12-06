The Blue Jays might have started the 67th annual Turkey Tournament at St. Francis Borgia Regional as the No. 4 seed, but they ended it No. 1.
Washington (3-0) won the annual boys basketball tournament Saturday, defeating the No. 2 seed, Ft. Zumwalt North, 61-52, in the title game.
Along the way, the Blue Jays also knocked the No. 1-seeded host Knights in the semifinals Friday, 57-49, and topped No. 5 Normandy, 54-46, in the first round Wednesday.
“We thought we should be higher, and we wanted to prove to everybody that we should be,” junior guard Zac Coulter said. “It definitely means a lot (to beat Borgia in the tournament). They’ve always been our rivals.”
Coulter had a breakout performance in the championship game, scoring 12 points on the night and breaking double digits for the first time as a varsity player. He averaged 2.1 points per game last winter and totaled four points in the first two games of the tournament.
His three-point shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter sent Washington into the final period with a five-point lead and all the momentum as the Jays opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 10 points.
On top of two key threes in the third quarter, Coulter, who stands 5-11, scored six points in the lane against the Panthers’ sizable forwards.
“We’ve hung with him,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said of Coulter. “Three games in a row, he’s been one of our starters and it shows right there what he’s capable of doing. He attacked the basket and made big threes and now he’s going to expand from there.”
The Blue Jays trailed at halftime in both the first round and championship games before coming back to win both outings after strong third quarters.
Washington outpaced both Normandy and Zumwalt North by 10 points apiece in the third periods.
Junior forward Todd Bieg played a pivotal role in all three games for the Blue Jays, averaging 12 points a night and earning tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
“We’ve had our bumps and bruises through the past, but we’re getting our moments now,” Bieg said. “We had the big win over Borgia last night and then tonight. We haven’t been here in so many years and it’s just so special to have this type of success.”
He was joined on the all-tournament team by senior guard Jeremiah Broadbent and junior forward Ryan Hoerstkamp.
Broadbent poured in 15 points in both of the first two rounds of the tournament.
Hoerstkamp came off the bench in all three games and led the team in Saturday’s championship game with a 15-point effort.
“Ryan Hoerstkamp makes the all-tournament team and he comes off the bench for us in three straight games,” Young said. “Yes, he’s our leading scorer, but he only scored two points last night against Borgia and then comes out tonight and does that. That’s the depth that we have right now. It’s going to make us tough to guard for a lot of teams. In that four quarters, we’re going to try to wear you down with our defense and that’ll help us in those close games.”
The Blue Jays bring back a large amount of experience from last season, but have just two seniors on the team — Broadbent and forward Connor Vollmer.
Washington fills out the varsity roster with a whopping 11 juniors, seven of whom were a part of Young’s tournament rotation.
It was Washington’s 13th title in the 67 year history of the event.
Washington 11 times won the gold division at the tournament and once won the blue division. This is the Blue Jays’ first time winning the event under a one-division format.