Paced by three freshmen division winners, the St. Clair Bulldogs finished fifth Friday and Saturday in the boys wrestling tournament at Union.
The Bulldogs compiled 216.5 points in the two-day event. Marshfield claimed first place with 301 points.
Also finishing in the top five were Northwest (282), Windsor (256) and Branson (241). Other varsity scores included Union (210), Logan-Rogersville (191.5), Ste. Genevieve (186), Cape Central (125.5), St. James (104.5), Springfield Central (84), Fox (70), Webster Groves (65), St. Francis Borgia Regional (43) and Battle (29.5).
Ryan Meek (106 pounds), Brock Woodcock (120) and Cameron Simcox (132) each won through the bracket in their weight classes to earn individual championships.
Woodcock, who won two of his four matches in the tournament by pin and the other two by technical fall, was named the event’s outstanding male wrestler.
“The level of competition makes it even more impressive that our freshman 120-pound wrestler, Brock Woodcock, won the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler award,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “This was the second tournament we have competed in and in both cases a Bulldog wrestler was selected as the outstanding wrestler.”
Woodcock earned a 16-0 victory against Ste. Genevieve’s Alex Nickelson to start, then pinned both Logan Rogersville’s Griffin Swearengin (1:51) and Fox’s Daniel Bauer (1:41).
In the championship match, Woodcock outscored Battle’s Jackson Shea, 19-3.
“Brock’s domination of all opponents was as complete as you could ask for,” Hughes said. “His first takedowns in all his matches occur literally seconds into the bout. His first near fall generally come right off the takedown. Within the first minute he was usually very close to a win by technical fall yet he almost always gets the win by pin before that happens. Brock is without question one of the finest wrestlers in the nation, and it will be great to watch him as he gets even better over the course of the season.”
Meek posted a 3-0 record with a pin against Springfield Central’s Owen Lee (1:36) and a 16-0 technical fall against Northwest’s Lucas Ahrens before winning a 10-0 major decision over Union’s Dominick Beine for the championship.
“Ryan has not lost a match this season, and judging by his performance this weekend his future opponents will have a difficult time changing that,” Hughes said. “His speed on the mat is only matched by his patience and technical prowess. At least twice in his last two matches he scored at the very end of the period with literally seconds remaining. We always want our wrestlers to finish periods on top or in neutral and Ryan does this as well as any wrestler on our team.”
Simcox pinned his first two opponents, Elijah Wilcox (St. James, 2:56) and Nathan Selby (Ste. Genevieve, 2:26), before finishing the tournament with an 8-3 decision win against Logan-Rogersville’s Riley Williams.
“Cameron has hit the High School season like an explosion,” Hughes said. “He has literally dismantled every opponent he has faced. Cameron wrestles an exciting style and is in constant motion. His awareness of his position in a match is always a step ahead of his opponent and all his wins to this point have been dominant. Cameron is going to be on everyone’s radar as the season progresses, which is a good thing. We want our wrestlers to have a ‘target on their back.’ This way we get the best match every opponent has to offer and in the end this will make Cameron even better.”
Senior Dalton Thompson took second place at 152 pounds. Gabe Martinez (113), Seth Banks (138) and Damien McCoy (285) all finished fifth. Ryan Barrett (182) was the sixth-place finisher at 182 pounds.
Thompson won his first two matches by pin, topping Rylend Hacker (Logan-Rogersville, 1:03) and Chance Maples (Springfield Central, 1:47) and then advancing via medical forfeit against Christian Trigg (Northwest).
In the championship match, Branson’s Caden Lorenz won a 9-3 decision over Thompson.
Martinez started with a 24-14 decision win against Mikey Clark (Logan-Rogersville). He followed that win a pair of losses to Kyshin Isringhausen (Branson, pin) and Alex Turley (Webster Groves, 9-1).
Martinez pinned Clark in a rematch in just 1:16 to win the fifth-place match.
Banks was pinned by Braeden Brooks (Marshfield) in his first match and then rebounded to pin Remminton Kennon (Branson, 1:20) and advance by forfeit against Gavin Jewell (St. James).
Union’s Gabe Hoekel was able to pin Banks in the consolation semifinals and Banks came back to win the fifth-place match with a 51 second pin over Jeremiah Johnson (Cape Central).
McCoy pinned Dante Reigle (Windsor, 4:54), Jed Hitch (St. James, 1:01) and Sam Wood (Branson, 1:07), with a loss by pin against Fox’s Mason Petty in between.
Bobby Maples (Marshfield) was able to pin McCoy in the consoaltion semifinals and McCoy defeated Petty by a medical forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Barrett started with a pin loss against Northwest’s Johnny Daffron before earning back-to-back decision wins against Aydin Waterland (Springfield Central, 3-2) and Logan Lawson (Webster Groves, 5-0).
Max Petrucelli (Branson) topped Barrett in the consolation semifinals, as did Garrett Cantrell (Marshfield) for fifth place.
Caleb Hooks (170 pounds) finished in eighth place with a 1-3 record in the tournament. He gained a win by pin against teammate David Masson in 1:19. Elijah Holifield (Ste. Genevieve) defeated Hooks in the seventh-place match.
Connor Sikes (126) went 0-3, ending the tournament win a pin loss to Creed Davis (Cape Central) in the ninth-place match.
Bass Hughes (145) posted an 0-3 record, last facing Cole Ewing (Webster Groves) in the third-round of wrestlebacks and being eliminated by pin.
The Bulldogs only fielded an additional wrestler in one weight class – at 170. Masson was pinned three times, ending his tournament in the third round of wrestlebacks against Shawn Jackson (Northwest).
The Bulldogs have a home quad meet scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Union, Owensville and Capital City.