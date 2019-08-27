Four Union High School sports teams will compete in preseason jamboree events running Friday through Tuesday.
Union’s football, softball, boys soccer and volleyball teams will compete in the preseason scrimmages. Of the four, Union’s volleyball team has the only home event.
Union plays in two jamborees Friday. The football and softball teams play Friday on the road.
The football Wildcats will travel to Phelps County for the Rolla jamboree, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Union faces Rolla, Waynesville and Capital City, in that order. Capital City is the new Jefferson City high school.
Admission for the football event is $3 for those 6 and older.
The jamboree will be the first chance for fans to see how new Head Coach Justin Grahl has modified things. It shouldn’t be too different as Grahl was the defensive coordinator last year and has been an assistant coach for the Wildcats in recent years.
A little earlier in the afternoon, the Union softball Lady ’Cats of Tiffany Poggas head to Francis Howell for a four team event.
The Francis Howell jamboree begins at 4:30 p.m. with two fields being utilized. Union opens against Lindbergh and then faces Francis Howell and Lafayette, in that order.
Union and Francis Howell actually start the season together in two tournaments. Both are in the Cor Jesu Tournament Aug. 30-31 and in the Union Tournament Sept. 6-7.
Union’s boys soccer Wildcats play Saturday in the Rockwood Summit jamboree. It’s actually an eight-team event, but Union will face Vianney (9:35 a.m.), Ritenour (10:10 a.m.) and Lindbergh (11:20 a.m.) on the lower grass field.
Head Coach Josh Wideman’s team is looking forward to the challenge of playing the bigger schools.
The other part of the jamboree features Rockwood Summit, Marquette, Francis Howell and Hillsboro.
The final jamboree for Union is Tuesday. Kelli Bailey’s team hosts a four-team event with Francis Howell Central, Seckman and Pacific. It’s been a three-school event in recent years, but Pacific is joining this season.
Union will play Seckman, Francis Howell Central and Pacific, in that order, starting at 5 p.m.
Union’s football Wildcats open next Friday at home against Farmington. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Union softball Lady ’Cats play Friday and Saturday in the eight-team Cor Jesu Tournament in Kirkwood starting at 5:30 p.m. Union will play two games Friday and two more Saturday (Aug. 31).
Union’s volleyball and boys soccer teams will open at home Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The volleyball team hosts Potosi with the varsity expected to start at 6 p.m. The boys soccer team hosts Poplar Bluff with the varsity game at 6:45 p.m.
Union’s girls golf team plays in the 18-hole Lutheran South Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 4. The cross country team opens in the New Haven Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7.