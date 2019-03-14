Four Rivers Conference schools have selected this season’s all-league wrestling team.
• 106 — Sullivan sophomore Dillon Witt (48-5), a state qualifier, was the top pick. Union sophomore Dominic Beine (18-11) was the second-team selection.
• 113 — Pacific freshman Ben Brunjes (28-25) was the first-team wrestler with Union freshman Sam Inman (22-12) getting the second-team spot.
• 120 — Pacific’s Camron Steffey, a junior who went 36-15, was the top wrestler. Union senior Dylan Stalcup was second at 17-9 and Sullivan junior Joey Lewis (13-26), a state qualifier, received honorable mention.
• 126 — Pacific senior Noah Patton (54-3), who finished third in Class 3, was the first-team pick. Sullivan freshman state qualifier Ty Shetley (35-19) was on the second team.
• 132 — Pacific sophomore Callum Sitek (51-4), the Class 3 runner-up, was the top wrestler. St. Clair junior Dalton Thompson, who was fourth in Class 2 at 37-12, made the second team.
• 138 — Pacific sophomore Colton Thompson (29-17), a state qualifier, was the top wrestler. Sullivan sophomore Jon Krygiel (24-18), also a state qualifier, was on the second team.
• 145 — Sullivan junior Kobie Blankenship (34-11) was the top spot. He was a Class 2 state qualifier. Pacific senior Trevor Graf (27-17) was on the second team.
• 152 — Pacific senior Nathan Murray (37-12), a state qualifier, was on the first team. Sullivan senior Ian Kilburn (31-6) made the second team.
• 160 — Pacific senior Ben Courtney (45-3), the Class 3 runner-up, was the top pick. Sullivan senior Isaac Peregoy (45-8), a Class 2 state qualifier, was on the second team.
• 170 — Pacific senior Jay Anding (54-1), the Class 3 runner-up, was the top wrestler at the weight. Owensville senior Blaine Schoenfeld (35-14), sixth in Class 2, was second and Sullivan junior Trey Eplin (27-18), a state qualifier, received honorable mention.
• 182 — Sullivan junior state qualifier Evan Shetley (50-7), fourth in Class 2, was the first-team selection. Union senior Luke Siddens (9-16) was on the second team.
• 195 — Class 2 state champion at 182 pounds, Ryan Herman (51-0) was the top pick. Union junior David Clark (30-7) was second.
• 220 — Union’s Class 3 state champion, senior Haiden Meyer (38-1) was the top wrestler at the weight. Pacific senior Trevor Heitsch (30-16), a state qualifier, was second. Sullivan junior state qualifier Trevor Hamblin (13-9) was on the honorable mention team.
• 285 — St. Clair senior Class 2 state champion Aaron Herman (44-1) received top honors. Sullivan junior Tristan Brown (40-12), sixth in Class 2, was next and Union junior Connor Ward (26-12), a state qualifier, was honorable mention.
In the team standings, Pacific went undefeated at 5-0 to win the league title outright.
Sullivan placed second by going 4-1 in FRC meets.
Union was third at 3-2 with St. Clair claiming fourth at 2-3.
Owensville (1-4) and St. James (0-5) rounded out the standings.
St. James did not nominate any wrestlers.
The conference did not pick a girls wrestling team this season.