Scoring exclusively in the first half, Washington and St. Clair combined for five goals Monday.
Four of those went in favor of the Washington soccer Lady Jays (9-4) in a 4-1 road win over the Lady Bulldogs (6-6-1).
With the win, the Lady Jays have been victorious in three of their last four games and six of their last eight.
“We played 30 pretty good minutes of soccer that second part of the first half,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “That allowed me to get some kids in some different positions and work on things in the second half and in the end that’s what matters.”
St. Clair struck first in the 10th minute of play as Gracie Sohn’s scored on a throw-in that deflected off the Washington defense into the net. Forward Kaitlyn Janson was in position to pressure the defense into trying to make a quick response.
“Gracie continues to be a weapon for us on corners and throw-ins and set pieces,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “She just constantly applies pressure on the defense. We were fortunate to get (a goal) there, but we did it because Gracie put us in a great position and Kaitlyn pressured their defense.”
The opening goal created a similar situation to the last meeting between the two teams, a 3-1 win for the Lady Jays last season.
“Coach Isgrig’s teams just always play incredibly hard,” Fischer said. “Last year, we were down 1-0 in the first 10 minutes against them (too). I tried to explain to the girls you have to respect all your opponents and they just came out and took it to us. They did some of their things well and we weren’t quite ready to go and good teams capitalize on that.”
Fischer said the first goal served to wake his team up a bit, however.
Washington found the equalizer five minutes later when Cierstyn Jacquin netted a second chance goal after St. Clair goalkeeper Courtney Williams deflected a hard shot off the foot of Jessie Donnelly.
Donnelly herself put one in the net another minute later with an assist from Grace Landwehr to put the Lady Jays ahead, 2-1.
“Jessie made a great run up the middle and the goalie got a hand on it,” Fischer said of the set up for the equalizer before Jacquin finished off the play. “It felt like those (two goals) happened within 30-40 seconds of each other and that’s just what we needed. I put Grace Landwehr in on the outside and she crossed that second one and Jessie got to it. (Landwehr) got a goal later. That fourth goal came from her. We just needed that extra spark and she was able to give it to us tonight.”
Washington added two more goals, one by Caitlyn Vodnansky and the one by Landwehr, before the intermission.
Jenna Donnelly was credited with an assist.
Williams made 12 saves in the net for St. Clair.
Washington goalkeeper Ariel Pettis turned in two saves in the contest.
The two teams went scoreless in the second half.
“I thought in the first half we were on our heels too much and they beat us to every 50-50 ball in the first half,” Isgrig said. “But I thought overall that we competed with them. They have a good team. They’re quick and they’re athletic. Adam does a really good job with them. ... I thought it was a big positive for us to go 0-0 with them in the second half. They’re a good team and play a tough schedule. We’re going to learn a lot from this one and take a lot from it that we can use to get better as the season goes on.”
Washington will return home Tuesday to host Gateway Athletic Conference Central rival Timberland at Scanlan Stadium at 5 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to host Hillsboro Tuesday with the same start time.