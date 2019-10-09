The season continues for four area Class 1 District 1 golfers.
Two St. Clair and two St. Francis Borgia Regional girls were among the sectional qualifiers from the district event held at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County Monday.
The area’s sectional qualifiers were:
• Maria Bozada of St. Clair finished fourth at 83;
• Jolee King of St. Clair tied for 12th at 98;
• Borgia’s Hannah Dobsch closed 14th at 99; and
• Kennedy Lange of Borgia tied for 18th at 104.
Those four will play next week at Country Club of Missouri in the sectional round. That event will consist of qualifiers from Districts 1 and 2.
St. Clair was the top area team, placing fifth with a score of 419. Borgia shot 435, the same as host Lutheran South to tie for eighth.
St. Clair’s other golfers who ended the season at the district level were Ally Newton (24th at 107), Anna Conner (46th at 131) and Kynzi Humphrey (49th at 133). Newton missed qualifying by one stroke.
“I’m disappointed for Ally because she just missed it by a stroke,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “... Maria got off to a slow start and got to playing more like herself as she went along. (King) just played a solid round. She shot a 49 (front nine) and 49 (back nine) and played well enough to move on. I’m real proud of her.”
Borgia’s other golfers were Cailey Foss (27th at 108), Natalie Bell (124) and Belle Nieder (124).
“Both Hannah and Kennedy played solid all day and really hit the ball well.,” Borgia head Coach Michael Pelster said. “I told the girls before the round today that districts is like a war of attrition where you just need to keep yourself alive by not having any blow-up holes. They were able to do that by keeping the ball in play and not having any large numbers.
“Today may have been the best I have seen them hit the ball,” Pelster said. “Cailey, Belle, and Natalie played pretty well today on a tough course. They never gave up on the round which I really appreciated.”
John Burroughs won the team title at 369 and will take its entire group to the sectional meet along with runner-up Visitation Academy (381).
Villa Duchesne was third at 398 with Notre Dame finishing fourth at 418, a stroke above St. Clair.
Cape Notre Dame was sixth at 421. Duchesne ended seventh at 430 while Lutheran South and Borgia shot 435.
Following those schools were Ste. Genevieve (475) and Lutheran St. Charles (522). Winfield didn’t have enough golfers for a team score.
Claire Pan of John Burroughs was the individual champion, shooting four strokes over par at 76.
Emma Buell of Villa Duchesne was the runner-up at 80. Ann Zhang of John Burroughs placed third at 81 with Bozada fourth. Villa Duchesne’s Kathryn Fesler and Visitation Academy’s Ava Sanford tied for fifth at 92.