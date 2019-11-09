Franklin County runners claimed a total of four medals at this year’s MSHSAA cross country championships.
In Class 1 boys, junior Jace Cavness of The Fulton School (St. Albans) won the individual state championship with a time of 16:39.7.
Washington junior Mia Reed was the top-placing area girl, finishing 12th in the Class 4 girls race.
New Haven’s Emma McIntyre was 14th in the Class 2 girls race and St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Ben Juengling was 17th in the Class 3 boys.
Hermann’s Morgan Miller was the third place finisher for Class 2 girls.
In Class 2 boys, Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson (fifth) and Carter Hemeyer (12th) both earned individual medals.
Individual runner also competed from Union, St. Clair and Sullivan.
Washington’s girls as a team finished 14th in Class 4. For Class 3, the Owensville girls finished sixth and the Borgia girls 16th.
The Pacific boys were 15th and the Owensville boys 16th in Class 3.
In Class 2, the Hermann boys finished fourth.
