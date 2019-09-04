Baseball has been very good to Thom Dreier.
A Union High School graduate, Dreier turned his love of the game into a career.
He played for Oklahoma State University and had a brief professional pitching career in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.
Since 2010, Dreier has been the South Texas Area Scout for the Baltimore Orioles.
Dreier won the organization’s 2016 scout of the year award and one of his finds was 2018 first-round draft pick Grayson Rodriguez.
That career nearly ended May 8, when he went into cardiac arrest in The Woodlands, Texas.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Adrian Heath found Dreier in his truck and was guided through CPR until paramedics arrived to take over.
Dreier’s treatment and recovery has taken time and multiple medical facilities. During the time, he has lost 70 pounds. He since has been released from the hospital and has returned to work for the Orioles.