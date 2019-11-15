Vadim Cojocov, a former standout soccer player at East Central College, has made the preseason roster of the St. Louis Ambush indoor soccer team.
“It is a different game, but I’m adjusting to it very fast,” Cojocov said. “And I’m really exited to get started.”
This is his third season with the team. He played in 10 games for the Ambush in 2017-18.
A native of the Republic of Moldova, Cojocov moved to Ireland when he was 11 and graduated from Beneavin College, Finglas, Dublin, Ireland.
After that, he came to East Central College where he netted 42 goals and earned first-team All-MCCAC and All-Region 16 honors both seasons.
Following East Central, Cojocov moved to Columbia College, where he made the AMC first team as a senior for the Cougars. He was the AMC Offensive Player of the Week once during his junior year. He added 18 goals during his two seasons in Columbia.
Additionally, Cojocov played four seasons for the St. Louis Lions of the Premier Development League.
This fall, Cojocov added coach to his list of achievements, leading The Fulton School of St. Albans’ boys team to a 15-3 record.
The Ambush is a member of the Major Arena Soccer League and plays home games at the Family Arena in St. Charles. The opener is set for Nov. 29 against the defending league champion Milwaukee Wave with a 7:05 p.m. kickoff.