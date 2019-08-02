Former East Central College goalkeeper Lewis Brass was in goal for what North Wales Live! described as “one of the greatest results in Welsh Premier League history” as Connah’s Quay Nomads FC stunned Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock in Europa League qualifying.
Connah’s Quay won the second leg, 2-0, to take the two-leg series, 2-1.
Brass, from Tyne & Wear, England, came through with a key save late in the match to help preserve the 2-0 victory and 2-1 aggregate win.
Connah’s Quay lost in the first leg of the Second Qualifying Round to Partizan Belgrade, 1-0. The second leg will be played Thursday at Partizan Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
Brass joined the Welsh club after East Central College’s fall season and played in three matches in the JD Welch Premier League, going 1-2.