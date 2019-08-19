Heat should be no problem for Union’s first football scrimmage.
That’s because Justin Grahl’s team is slated to play Saturday just past midnight. The annual first scrimmage of the season comes on the first allowable day for full pads.
It’s a tradition which the team has done for several years and will continue this season.
Grahl is in his first year as the team’s head coach, but he’s not new to the program. The defensive coordinator, Grahl was elevated last spring when Erick Webster accepted an assistant coaching position at Francis Howell Central.
Grahl is the school’s ninth football head coach.
Most of Union’s returning depth is on the offensive side of the ball, where quarterback Derek Hulsey, running back Matt Bray, receivers Peyton Burke, Joey Sullivan and Christophe Poinsett and linemen Colton Duvall and Connor Ward as being players to watch offensively.
Union graduated Four Rivers Conference defensive player of the year Demetrius Clark and hard hitting linebacker Haiden Meyer among others defensively and is looking for players to make an impact.
Experience should be a key factor as the team has 19 seniors.
After Saturday’s scrimmage, Union plays in the Rolla Jamboree next Friday, Aug. 23. Union will play Rolla, Waynesville and Capital City in the event which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Capital City is the new high school in Jefferson City.
The Wildcats open the season at home against Farmington Friday, Aug. 30, at Stierberger Stadium.
After a Week 2 game at St. Francis Borgia Regional, Union opens defense of its Four Rivers Conference title at Sullivan in Week 3.
Boys Soccer
Head Coach Josh Wideman was pleased with the turnout for the opening day at Stierberger Stadium.
“We had 28 report to the first practice but we have at least two more kids who will be joining us this week,” Wideman said.
The numbers are good enough that Union will be able to field varsity and junior varsity teams. All will be kept with team assignments being made Friday.
Wideman said the team is working on conditioning right now as well as ball skill drills.
“We are not in the shape that I would have liked but that is the reason for a preseason,” Wideman said. “We will be working on individual fitness this week and next week be working on the tactical side of the game.”
Union’s first action will come Friday, Aug. 23, during the annual Red and Black Game at Stierberger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Union plays in the Rockwood Summit Jamboree Saturday, Aug. 24. Union will play its games on the lower grass field starting at 9:35 a.m. Other schools in Union’s portion of the jamboree are Ritenour, Lindbergh and Vianney.
Volleyball
Kelli Bailey’s team went through cuts early in the week. Of the 27 players who came out for the team, 25 were kept.
Four starters return this season with Maddie Helling, Natalie Voss, Hallie Brown and Deseray Washington heading this year’s team.
Helling and Voss are setter-hitters. Brown is a libero-defensive specialist while Washington plays middle hitter.
Union is looking to improve on last year’s 6-25-1 record.
Bailey indicated focus and stamina are important things the team is working on in the preseason.
“We need to be able to play and win three full sets,” said Bailey. “We would split a lot last year and we just couldn’t finish. The girls stamina and tenacity this year should be where it needs to in order for us to come out with a win rather than a ‘close, but not close enough’ outcome.”
Softball
Union’s softball Lady ’Cats held their annual lock-in event Thursday night into Friday and will have team photos Friday afternoon.
Tiffany Poggas’ team will work the Alumnae Game Saturday.
The annual event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Wildcat Ballpark and gives the current players the chance to interact with past players.
The current Union players usually work at the event, handling tasks like umpiring and working the pitching machine.
No updates for this edition were received from cross country or girls golf programs.