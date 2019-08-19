How do the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights look so far?
Fans can find out Saturday morning when the team holds its annual Pack the Hill event starting at 8 a.m.
The annual scrimmage will give fans the chance to see how the team has progressed in the opening week. Saturday marks the first day the team can be in full pads.
Dale Gildehaus and his team have been working through the hot afternoons this week to prepare for major milestones. The Saturday event is the first one.
Borgia was hit hard by graduation over the past two seasons and competition for starting spots is expected to be close among many players.
Gildehaus feels the offensive line will be a key to how Borgia does offensively. The Knights have Mitchell Gildehaus, Will Poepsel and Vinny Fortner returning with experience. Mitchell Gildehaus made a verbal commitment to the University of Memphis over the summer.
Girls Golf
The golf Lady Knights have 18 prospective players out this season and the team has been practicing mainly at Franklin County Country Club.
Of the players who came out, seven are seniors, three are juniors, four are sophomores and four are freshmen. Head Coach Michael Pelster reported all will be kept.
The team worked through the heat of the early part of the week.
“Even though it was very hot on Monday, our girls were able to get a lot accomplished on Day 1,” Pelster said. “We really work on the short game the first few days of the season.”
Senior Cailey Foss, who was a sectional qualifier as a sophomore, is a top returner along with Kennedy Lange.
Lange competed in the district tournament last season.
Pelster noted several others have the chance to step up and challenge the top two, including Natalie Bell, Hannah Dobsch, Emily Brickey and Nikole Klekamp.
No new updates have been received from other coaches.