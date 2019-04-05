A senior was chosen to represent the Pacific Indians on the Class 4 District 3 all-district team.
Guard Mason Fleming, who stepped into a starting role for Pacific after playing a bench role last season, joins the list of 10 athletes from the district.
Hillsboro was honored with three representatives on the squad and Head Coach Don Johnson was recognized as the district’s Coach of the Year.
Hillsboro senior forward Michael Brewer headlines the list of all-district selections after averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Senior guards Ben Lampkins and Mark Moore were Hillsboro’s other selections.
District runner-up Lutheran South received three all-district honorees — senior guard Nick Wagner, senior guard Josiah Yaeger and sophomore forward Jack Lawson.
Rockwood Summit is represented by senior guard Ben Coughlin and junior forward Jacques Thomas.
Senior guard Kobe Branscomb was the lone representative from Festus.
The final team in the district, Windsor, did not have a player chosen for the all-district squad.