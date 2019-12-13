Five Union High School boys wrestlers claimed second-place finishes Saturday in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Dominick Beine (106), Gabe Hoekel (138), Carter Sickmeier (145), Ryder Kuenzel (170) and David Clark (220) each reached the title bouts, but lost.
Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said the breakthrough matches for each came in the semifinals.
“We had an incredible semifinals round on the boys side,” Cranmer said. “They all had tough matches where they were pushed and responded well.”
As a team, Union finished eighth with 105.5 points.
Ft. Zumwalt North and St. Charles tied for the championship with 164 points.
Windsor (153), Lindbergh (142.5) and Rock Bridge (141) rounded out the top five. Pacific was sixth with 116 points while Heyworth, Ill., placed seventh at 111 points.
A total of 16 teams scored points in the meet.
Beine (7-1) won his first three matches. He won an 8-3 decision over Raed Haque of Wentzville Liberty and then pinned Rock Bridge’s Omari Simmons Jr. in 3:10. Beine pinned Charles Owens of Windsor in 0:25.
Ethan Flaherty of Pacific edged Beine in the final round, 5-4.
Hoekel (5-2) opened with a bye and then beat Pacific’s Warren Fiedler by a technical fall, 16-0, in 5:00. In the semifinals, he defeated Ft. Zumwalt North’s Logan Prinster, 11-9.
“Gabe Hoekel got us on a roll when he upset the No. 1 seed from Ft. Zumwalt North,” Cranmer said. “He gave up the first takedown but kept it close and was in the match late when the other kid just hit the wall and Gabe was able to capitalize and win the match.”
Lindbergh’s Luke Dierkes won a 15-0 technical fall over Hoekel in the title bout in 3:32.
Sickmeier (5-2) won his first two bouts, a 0:36 pin of Battle’s Austen Wetzel and a 14-6 major decision over St. Charles’ Xavien Jackson.
“Carter Sickmeier wrestled the No. 2 seed and pretty much dominated the match,” Cranmer said. “It was back and forth in the beginning but Carter pulled away late and left no doubt that he was the better wrestler.”
In the championship, Windsor’s Grant Pauli won a 14-2 major decision over Sickmeier.
Kuenzel (6-2) won three of his four matches. He opened with a 3:36 pin against Oakville’s Jordan Woods and then pinned Darius Saulberry of McCluer in 4:47.
In the semifinals, Kuenzel posted an 11-8 decision against Windsor’s Chris Butts.
“Ryder Kuenzel also had a back-and-forth semifinal match,” Cranmer said. “He was trailing early but was within a few points late and was able to get a reversal and near-fall to finish the match. He has been wrestling great and is still developing his confidence. When he realizes just how good he can be, look out, because he is going to be tough to beat.”
In the title match, Derick Buda-Smith of Ft. Zumwalt North pinned Kuenzel in 1:33.
Clark (6-2) opened with a 1:28 pin of Battle’s Kenny Douglas. He then pinned Pattonville’s Chris Barton in 1:01 and McCluer’s Kennard Henyes in 3:25.
In the title match, Justin Mowry of St. Charles won a 5-2 decision over Clark.
“David Clark had three pins on his way to the finals but just could not finish his final match,” Cranmer said. “He has been wrestling great and still has room to improve on some things.”
Union’s Bowen Ward (152) ended sixth in his weight class.
Ward lost a 0:22 pin to Lindbergh’s Braiden Fusco in the quarterfinals before winning by injury default over Warrenton’s Tate Chandler in 4:35.
Ward then pinned McCluer’s Sean Scott in 0:26 before losing to Windsor’s Luke Longtin in 4:47 in the fifth-place match.
Hunter Garrett (126), Elias Neely (132), Brandon Scott (160) and Bradley Scott (182) all went winless in the meet.