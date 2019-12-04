Five area softball players have been named to the Class 3 all-state teams.
Sullivan’s Addison Purvis, Hannah Cox and Hanna Johanning were named to the all-state first team. Purvis was one of four pitchers selected. Cox was selected as an infielder while Johanning was honored as a utility player. Purvis and Cox are seniors and Johanning is a junior.
Two other local players were named to the second team.
Borgia junior Abi Schmidt was one of four pitchers honored. Senior Maddie Greco was selected as one of three catchers on the second team.
Also from around the region, Warrenton sophomore pitcher Kathryn McChristy was named to the second team.