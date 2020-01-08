Five Washington football players were considered among the very top of the Gateway Athletic Conference Central this fall, earning first-team All-Conference honors.
The Blue Jays also had six second-team selections after their 9-2 season that included a 4-1 record in conference play, finishing in second place. Washington finished in the standings behind only Ft. Zumwalt North, which posted a perfect 9-0 regular season and was one of eight teams remaining in the Class 5 state tournament when the conference awards were announced.
Senior offensive lineman Joe Hackmann and freshman defensive end Trevor Buhr headlined the list of first-teamers for the Blue Jays as both were unanimous selections to the first team.
Buhr concluded his first varsity season with 75 total tackles, 16 for a loss and 11 sacks.
Senior running back Christian Meyer, junior defensive end Ryan Hoerstkamp and senior punter Kaden Golic were also selected to represent Washington on the first team.
Meyer led the Blue Jays in rushing with 772 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 275 yards and five scores.
Hoerstkamp turned in 56 total tackles on defense with 19 tackles for a loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Golic punted 20 times for an average of 35.8 yards.
Senior quarterback Trevor Rinne, senior running back Nate Busch, and senior linemen Brandon Titter and Andrew Gildehaus were all second-team picks from the Washington offense.
Hackmann was selected as a second-team defensive tackle. He was joined on the second-team defense by junior defensive back Luke Kroeter.
Ft. Zumwalt North senior quarterback Cairo Payne, a first-team selection, was also named the conference’s Player of the Year.
Coach of the Year honors went to Zumwalt North’s Joe Bacon.
Also selected to the first team were:
• Timberland senior running back Jarrett Wilson;
• Zumwalt North senior wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup (unanimous);
• Zumwalt South junior wide receiver Elijah Edmonds;
• Zumwalt North senior offensive lineman Gavin Stricker (unanimous);
• Zumwalt North senior offensive lineman Joey Martin (unanimous);
• Timberland senior offensive lineman Chase McCoy (unanimous);
• Zumwalt North junior offensive lineman Nate Rapplean;
• Timberland senior kicker Parker Brown;
• Zumwalt East junior athlete Josh Johnston.
• Timberland defensive lineman McCoy (unanimous);
• Zumwalt North defensive lineman Stricker;
• Zumwalt East senior linebacker Nick Stepney (unanimous);
• Zumwalt North junior linebacker Parker Monnig (unanimous);
• Wentzville Liberty senior linebacker Ben Adelsberger (unanimous);
• Zumwalt North senior linebacker Max Martin;
• Zumwalt East junior defensive back Johnston (unanimous);
• Zumwalt North senior defensive back Payne (unanimous);
• Zumwalt North senior defensive back Hartrup (unanimous); and
• Liberty senior defensive back Mitchell Eckardt (unanimous).
Players selected to the second team included:
• Liberty senior running back Adelsberger;
• Zumwalt North junior running back Chris Futtrell;
• Liberty junior wide receiver Tyler Cotton;
• Timberland senior wide receiver Trevor Brave;
• Zumwalt North senior offensive lineman Adam Lewis;
• Timberland sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Bontrager;
• Liberty senior offensive lineman Jacob Grimshaw;
• Zumwalt North senior kicker Owen Sears;
• Timberland senior athlete Brandon Khoury;
• Zumwalt North junior defensive lineman Brendan Mahoney;
• Zumwalt North senior defensive lineman Jalen Owens;
• Liberty senior defensive lineman Gabriel Gonzalez;
• Timberland senior defensive lineman RJ Carter;
• Zumwalt North junior linebacker Futrell;
• Timberland senior linebacker Will Huelskamp;
• Zumwalt South junior linebacker Luke Picht;
• Liberty senior linebacker Zach Dotson;
• Timberland senior defensive back Owen Raines;
• Zumwalt South junior defensive back Edmonds;
• Zumwalt North sophomore defensive back Jalen Lee; and
• Zumwalt North senior punter Hartrup.