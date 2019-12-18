Competing last weekend at the Union Tournament, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestlers had three of five finish in the top six of their individual weight classes.
Overall, it was a good tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “We will work on the opportunities this week.”
Borgia is scheduled to wrestle Helias and Pacific Wednesday in Pacific starting at 6 p.m.
The Knights compete Saturday at the Brentwood Tournament. Posinski said there also will be a girls meet with Blair Oaks this week.
Borgia’s four boys scored 43 points to finish 14th in the team standings.
On the girls side, Aine Callahan (120) accounted for 11 team points, good for 18th place.
Borgia’s top wrestler for the meet was Joseph Lause (120), who went 2-2 and placed fourth in his weight class.
Callahan was fifth in the girls 120-pound division. Brynner Frankenberg (170) finished sixth while Nathan Boone (160) was 10th in his weight class. Thad Isgrigg (220) didn’t place.
Lause opened his weight division with a bye before pinning Marshfield’s Damian Dockery in 1:48. In the semifinals, Jackson Shea of Battle posted an 8-2 win over Lause.
Lause came back to pin Logan-Rogersville’s Griffin Swearengin in 5:09. In the fifth-place bout, Dockery pinned Lause in 1:31.
“Lause had a good tournament,” Posinski said. “He faced tough competition against Shea from Battle and lost. He came back strong on the back side of the bracket He faced Docket in the first round and won by fall and faced him again in the third-place match. A missed step and Joseph was turned.”
Frankenberg opened the meet against eventual champion Ryder Kuenzel of Union and was pinned in 0:55.
Frankenberg won his next three by pins, 2:00 against Northwest’s Lucas Schmitt, 4:49 over Northwest’s Shawn Jackson and 0:42 against St. Clair’s Caleb Hooks.
In the consolation semifinals, Windsor’s Austin Henry pinned Frankenberg in 1:05. In the fifth-place match, yet another Northwest wrestler, Zachary Hubler, pinned Frankenberg in 0:32.
“Frankenberg had a tough bracket and lost once, won twice and then lost the fifth-place match by fall. He didn’t settle on a re roll and was pinned.”
Boone lost his opener to Marshfield’s Dusty Stevens in 3:17, before winning his next match over Union’s James D’Onofrio in 1:52.
Springfield Central’s Chance Maples pinned Boone in 3:06. Wrestling again, he pinned Fox’s Trenton Lansdsbury in 1:34.
In the ninth-place match, Ryland Hacker of Logan-Rogersville pinned Boone in 3:02.
“Boone lost in the first round and then came back strong on the back side,” Posinski said. “He worked hard in the ninth-place match but couldn’t get a break and lost by fall. Boone was more aggressive than he has been.”
Isgrigg lost all three of his contested matches to Ste. Genevieve’s Christian Hale (1:21), St. James’ Zach Woodson (1:38) and Webster Groves’ Tanner Davis (5:38).
“Isgrigg made good progress,” Posinski said. “His work in practice this week showed and he improved his performance.”
Girls
In the girls meet, Callahan wrestled five times in the 120-pound round robin, placing fifth with a 2-3 record.
Callahan opened with an 8-1 decision over Branson’s Tory Davis and also pinned Bailey Matthews of Camdenton in 3:56.
Emma Davis of St. Clair, the weight class champion, pinned Callahan in 1:06. She also lost by pins to Union’s Kyle Mobley in 0:43 and Northwest’s Faith Ballard in 0:38.
“She made some adjustments during her matches and finished in fifth place,” Posinski said. “She looked strong. It was a good start for a first-year wrestler.”