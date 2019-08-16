It started with a little smoke and more often than not ended up with two front tires up in the air.
That was the case for 56 entries in the Field Tractor Pull at the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair.
Ron Gerlemann’s Allis Chalmers 180 had the top pull of the event for a distance of 287.89 feet, winning Class B, tractors between 6,001-7,500 pounds with 75 horsepower and 16.9x38 tire size.
Other class winners included:
• Class A (6,000 pounds or less, 60 horsepower, 15.5x38 tire size) — Loren Unger, Oliver 880, 225.57 feet;
• Class C (7,501-9,500 pounds, 95 horsepower, 18.4x38 tire size) — Ben Colter, John Deere 4010, 260.7 feet;
• Class D (9,501-11,500 pounds, 125 horsepower, 20.8x38 tire size) — Bob Ley, Oliver 1855, 264.94 feet;
• Class E (11,501-13,500 pounds, 155 horsepower, 20.8x42 tire size) — Brian Ley, Oliver 1955, 267.37 feet; and
• Class F (13,501-17,000 pounds, 180 horsepower, 24.5x42 tire size) — Justin Kessler, John Deere 7710, 274.14 feet.
Class A had the highest number of entries with 16 tractors.
Following Unger in Class A as the runner-up was Ryan Miller with a pull of 210.53 feet. Leonard Ley (205.67) finished third. Brian Ley (203.04) and Ryan Ewald (203) placed fourth and fifth.
In Class B, Brendon Kloppe was the runner-up with a pull of 259.26 feet. Colin Steinbeck (258.95) finished third, Bob Gerling (258.94) fourth and Dustin Kluesner (255.45) fifth.
Joe Spaunhorst took second in Class C with a pull of 260.04 feet. Tim Guerrant (253.73) took third, Landon Baynes (251.6) fourth and Terry Meyer (248.95) fifth.
For Class D, Trent Guerrant was the runner-up with a distance of 263.86 feet. Lance Gerlemann (262.69), Donald Smith (262.33) and Nathan Hellmann (260.89) rounded out the top five.
The Class E runner-up was James Struckhoff with a pull of 266.8. Third place went to Mark Amelung (263.15), fourth to Ian Holt (258.33) and fifth to Ryan Brandt (251.14).
Others placing in Class F were Jason Kessler (second, 265.97), John Busch (third, 261.01), Darren Hellmann (fourth, 243.03) and Kevin Meyer (fifth, 224.03).