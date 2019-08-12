It was a mixed day for Missouri teams to open the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament Wednesday.
Festus Post 253 (33-11) opened with a win, defeating Kansas champion Emporia Post 5 in its opening game, 5-3.
But Missouri champion Sedalia Post 642 (27-10) fell to Nebraska champion Fremont Post 20, 8-2.
Sedalia had an elimination game against Texarkana, Texas, Post 25 to start the day.
Festus had the final game against Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298, a regional veteran.
Festus-Emporia
Festus got started with four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Emporia scored once in the second and added two more runs in the third, but Festus rallied for an insurance run in the sixth and held on in the seventh.
Jeremy Isenman and Jordan Duncan combined for a two-hitter.
Isenman, the starter, went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, four walks and a hit batter.
Duncan pitched the final 1.1 innings for a save, getting all four outs on strikeouts.
Offensively, Jacob Bridges, Duncan and Eddie Martin each had two hits. Duncan doubled.
Colby Ott, Jake Leitner and Charlie Pratt each singled. Levi Ebersoldt drew two walks. Bridges, Pratt and Isack Hamilton each walked once.
Ott contributed a sacrifice fly.
Bridges and Duncan each stole a base.
Bridges scored twice while Duncan, Ebersoldt and Ott scored once.
Leitner drove in two runs. Duncan, Ott and Martin each had one RBI.
For Emporia, Cade Kohlmeier went the distance, taking the loss. Over six innings, he allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks. He struck out three.
Hunter Groh and Sawyer Slayden both doubled.
Kadyn Williams, Groh, John Miller and Camden Kilmer walked. Miller also was hit by a pitch.
Groh scored two of the runs and Slayden scored the other one. Hayden Baumwart had the only RBI.
Sedalia-Fremont
Fremont, Neb., Post 20 First State Bank held the Missouri champion Sedalia Post 642 Travelers hitless Wednesday in an 8-2 win.
Sedalia scored a run to start the game, but Fremont quickly responded to take a 3-1 lead through one frame.
The Nebraska champions added a run in the second and four more in the bottom of the sixth.
The final Sedalia run came in the top of the seventh inning.
Brody Sintek threw the no-hitter for Fremont. Both runs were unearned. He allowed one walk and struck out 13.
For Sedalia, Kyler Simoncic started and went 5.2 innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Connor Tichenor drew the walk. Brody Kindle and Brandon Kindle scored the runs.
Fremont had 11 hits in the game. Austin Callahan had three of those hits, including two doubles.
Dillon Dix, Mitchell Glause and Brennan Callahan posted two hits apiece.
Camden McKenzie and Donald Mueller each ended with one hit.
Eli Herink, Dix, Mitchell Glause, Brennan Callahan and Dawson Glause walked once.
Austin Callahan stole a base.
Austin Callahan scored three of the runs. Dix scored twice. Jackson Gilfrey, Herink and Dawson Glause scored once.
Austin Callahan drove in three runs. Brennan Callahan had two RBIs. Dix, Mitchell Glause and McKenzie had one RBI apiece.
Fremont advanced to play Coweta, Okla., Post 226 Thursday in the second round.