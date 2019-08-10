One Missouri team has survived to play in the third day of the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament in Hastings, Neb.
Festus Post 253 (34-11) advanced to the winners’ bracket final with a 2-1 win over the Bryant Post 298 Black Sox.
That puts Festus into a Friday evening game against Nebraska state champion Fremont Post 20 First State Bank. That contest has a 7 p.m. first pitch at Duncan Stadium.
But the season ended for another Missouri team.
State champion Sedalia Post 642 lost its second game Thursday to Texarkana, Texas, Post 25, 5-4.
Sedalia ended its season at 27-11.
Festus-Bryant
Scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Festus Post 253 Senior Legion team rallied past Bryant Post 298 Thursday evening.
The Arkansas state champion Black Sox opened the game with a run in the top of the first and for much of the game it seemed like that run might be enough.
Bryant outhit Festus, 6-4, and Festus made the game’s only two errors.
Brendan Smock went the distance, allowing one run on six hits and no walks. He struck out six.
The Festus hits were singles by Jordan Duncan, Colby Ott, Jake Leitner and Isack Hamilton.
Levi Ebersoldt, Eddie Martin and Charlie Pratt walked.
Leitner and Martin scored the runs. Hamilton and Christian Hancock recorded RBIs.
Jake Wright started for Bryant and went 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Tyler Bates pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out two.
Coby Greiner had two hits to lead the Black Sox attack.
Logan Chambers tripled while Jake Wright doubled. Logan Catton and Cade Drennan singled once.
Catton scored the run and Drennan drove him home.
In the other winners’ bracket game, Fremont Post 20 defeated Coweta, Okla., Post 226, 7-4.
In the other losers’ bracket game, host Hastings Post 11 knocked out Emporia, Kan., Post 5, 7-6. The game took nine innings.
Hastings scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and it stayed that way until Gabe Conant drove in Mason Brumbaugh for the winning run in the ninth.
Sedalia-Texarkana
The Travelers jumped on top in the opening inning with a run and then added another run in the second.
The Texas state champion bounced back with three runs in the third and added another one in the fourth.
Sedalia tied it with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and that’s how it stood until the top of the seventh inning. Texarkana scored and held for the final two innings to win it, 5-4.
Each team had seven hits. Errors also played a role. Sedalia made six to four for Texarkana.
Sedalia went on top when Brody Kindle singled home Landon Dull.
In the second, Brandon Kindle singled and he scored when Texarkana made an error on a ball hit by Braiden McEachern.
The Texarkana rally in the top of the third came with two outs.
The Texarkana run in the fourth inning scored on a Sedalia error with two outs.
Connor Tichenor, Sedalia’s starting pitcher, helped his own cause by leading off with a single. A three-base error on a ball hit by Brandon Kindle plated Tichenor. McEachern doubled Brandon Kindle home to tie it, 4-4, with nobody out.
Texarkana got out of the mess, getting all three outs after Sedalia put runners on second and third.
In the top of the sixth, Keaton Russo reached on an error to start the rally for Post 25.
Tucker Anderson walked. Hunter Allen hit back to the mound, but an error allowed Russo to score while Anderson and Allen ended up on third and second, respectively.
Sedalia clamped down defensively to prevent any further damage.
Connor Tichenor was the starting pitcher for Sedalia and he went six innings before giving way to William Knight. Those two pitched in the state championship game last Saturday against Festus, but in the reverse order.
Tichenor took the loss.